27°
News

Cocaine dealing pensioner jailed for three years

Hamish Broome
| 1st Oct 2016 5:30 AM
Cocaine and heroine
Cocaine and heroine Tonkovic

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SICK Northern Rivers pensioner who turned to cocaine dealing to fund his own addiction has been sentenced for his crimes.

Ronald James Mortimer was charged with commercial drug supply in August 2014 after police raided his rural home near Pottsville and found 183g of cocaine, 448 tablets of the ecstasy proxy MDA, and 990g of cannabis in sealed bags.

Police also found $82,400 in cash, which Mortimer claimed was his "life savings".

The court heard Mortimer had been living on a disability pension of $960 a fortnight at the time and was suffering from heart disease, diabetes, painful arthritis, and vision and hearing loss.

He had been living in Thailand, married to a Thai woman and working as a tailor and computer technician, before returning to Australia in 2010 following his divorce.

In candid interviews with police, Mortimer admitted he was a "small time cocaine dealer" who sold the drug to fund his habit of snorting at least half a gram a day for pain relief.

He said the cannabis was for personal use and also denied the MDA pills were his, claiming his old landlord had left them in his possession for safe keeping.

The court also heard he was vehemently opposed to the sale of the drug ice.

In sentencing Mortimer, acting Lismore District Court Judge G. Hosking said there was "something commendable" about his candour during the police interviews.

Mortimer had also assisted police in further drug investigations, meaning he would have to serve out his jail sentence in protective custody.

Judge Hosking also noted the "parlous state of health" of the defendant, mostly physically but also psychologically.

Mortimer was described as having a "general attitude of hopelessness" to life, who sometimes declared on bad mornings, "I wish I wouldn't wake up at all".

His arthritis and general joint pain meant he was likely to require mobility support in the near future.

Prosecutors had argued Mortimer was at a medium risk of reoffending but Judge Hosking said he was "more hopeful", arguing he was unlikely to reoffend, due to his age, health and relatively minor criminal record.

"Given his age and history I think he is unlikely to reoffend and likely to rehabilitate," Judge Hosking said.

Mortimer appeared via video link from Grafton prison for the sentencing.

He was sentenced to six years in jail with a three-year non-parole period.

He will eligible for parole in 10 months, having been in custody since August 2014.

The maximum sentence for commercial cocaine supply is 15 years, and 20 years for MDA supply.

Lismore Northern Star
Cocaine dealing pensioner jailed for three years

Cocaine dealing pensioner jailed for three years

BREAKING bad: A 61-year- old disability pensioner from the Northern Rivers dealt cocaine to fund his own $50,000 addiction has been sentenced.

Strange Politics: I'm not racist but...

Pauline Hanson and Donald Trump - the similarities are unmistakable. (Photo Digitally altered)

Two phrases have recently enjoyed a popularity spike

What's on during October

The Mouldy Lovers get the crowd dancing at Surfing the Coldstream 2015. Photo Clair Morton / Daily Examiner

A guide to some of the events this month

Remembering a fallen mate at this year's Bridge to Bridge

At the Bridge to Bridge Ski Classic. Photo Leigh Jensen / The Daily Examiner

Bridge to Bridge returns one year after fatal accident

Local Partners

Visitors advised not to enter state forest

BREAKING: Campers and visitors are advised not to enter Barcoongere State Forest due to fire

Maree forced to calls it quits after 34 years

TIME CALLED: A diagnosis of multiple sclerosis has finally caught up with Maree McKenna who has worked at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club for 34 years. Her last day on the job is Friday.

A career through fire, flood and a 20-year battle with MS

What's on during October

The Mouldy Lovers get the crowd dancing at Surfing the Coldstream 2015. Photo Clair Morton / Daily Examiner

A guide to some of the events this month

Latest deals and offers

Jay Z signs two-year movie and TV deal

Jay Z signs two-year movie and TV deal

JAY Z has signed a two-year TV and movie deal with The Weinstein Company

Nowhere to Hyde: Matt Nable is Australia's man in demand

Matt Nable stars as Detective Gary Hyde in the TV series Hyde & Seek.

NABLE returns to the small screen amidst busy film work.

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E7: Manifest review

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E6: Suckas Need Bodyguards review

Rosario Dawson and Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E5: Just To Get A Rep review

Mahershala Ali, centre, in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E4: Step In The Arena review

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Rob Kardashian admits his first crush was his sister Kim

Rob Kardashian once had a crush on his sister Kim Kardashian West.

PERFECT FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT PROPERTY

13 HUNTER STREET, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Congratulations, you have just stumbled across one of the best value buys in town! Beautifully presented, conveniently located and jam packed full of value, this...

Down on your own little private farm near the coast.

301 Parkinson Lane, Palmers Channel 2463

House 3 6 $695,000

156 Amos road Palmers Channel has all the attributes for the full time farmer or the life styler alike. Having a total land area of approximately 33 hectares it...

SELLING BELOW COST - A WORKING FARM WITH PRIVACY AND A VALLEY VISTA

140 Coalmine Road, Nymboida 2460

House 2 1 9 $370,000

IF we were in the US, we'd be calling it the little house on the prairie. Set on 100 acres of picturesque Nymboida valley, this gorgeous property has much to offer...

50s CHARMER LOOKING FOR NEW OWNER

110 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 Fastrak

MUCH loved and appreciated, this tidy bangalow close to the CBD is perfect for the young family, executive couple or retirees. Unpack your things and get on with...

Commando&#39;

4 Strauss Place, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 4 $385,000

Commanding in position, commanding views of the valleys and river, commanding facade and solid brick construction, commanding floor space with over 350m2 inclusive...

UNIQUE HOME WITH MAJESTIC RIVER VIEWS OVER TOWN

34 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $349,000

When you have an immaculately presented home, a panoramic Clarence River view, all at an eye catching price, you won't last on the market long. The vibrant and...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

Size, Space and Comfort

8/1 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $310,000

Whether you are an astute investor looking for a rock solid investment, a retiree looking for a quality place to call home or a first home buyer looking for an...

Waterfront Delight

1/28 The Mainbrace, Yamba 2464

Town House 3 2 2 $565,000

Have you always dreamt of owning an absolute water front property but thought it was out of your reach? Raine and Horne Yamba are delighted to offer to the market...

Two For One!

Unit 2/1-5 Beachside Way, Yamba 2464

Town House 2 2 1 $445,000

We now bring to the market this spacious two bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse - it will be the one not to miss. With two amazing views to enjoy for the price of one...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

Buyers are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home