Coffee House closes after 20 years

Caitlan Charles | 13th Nov 2016 2:00 PM
Owenrs of Prince Street Coffee House Desley McClymont and Melissa Boulton are selling the business after twenty years.
Owenrs of Prince Street Coffee House Desley McClymont and Melissa Boulton are selling the business after twenty years.

FOR the last 20 years, the Prince Street Coffee house has been a pillar in the community for good food and good service.

But now, owners Melissa Boulton and Desley McClymont are ready for a change.

"Long story short, we've been here for 20 years, there is a fair bit of age difference between us in the partnership and Desley is coming up to retirement age and 20 years is long enough,” Ms Boulton said.

"I'm just looking to go back and do more study and go into a different field and have a new start.”

The two owners met while working at 207 near the Grafton Showground.

"We got sick of working for other people so we thought 'why don't we go and do it for ourselves,” Ms Boulton said.

According to Ms Boulton, the response to them closing has been "almost enough to make you change your mind.”

"The regulars have just been devastated, because people are creatures of habit, especially the older generation,” she said.

"A lot of them started coming here when Gerrards closed down and they've been coming on the same days and sitting on the same table and having the same thing.

"One day who was in today said 'what are we going to do?'”

The partners have put the business up for sale for $30,000.

"We've got out of the business what we want to get out of the business,” Ms Boulton said.

"Give somebody else a chance to do it.”

The price tag, they say, is to help the next person in their business venture.

"These days... you sell your name and you sell what you're gears worth and that's pretty much it,” Ms Boulton said.

"We've worked our backsides out, but it's been good to us.

"So, have it at a reasonable price and let somebody else have a go.”

Ms McClymont said the biggest change for them will be no longer working together.

"We see each other more than our own families,” she joked.

"Plus we worked together before that.”

For anyone interested in purchasing the business should visit Ms Boulton and Ms McClymont at the Prince Street Coffee House.

"The regulars have just been devastated, because people are creatures of habit"

