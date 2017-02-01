HONOURED: Police farewell departing chaplain

BADGED: Coffs Clarence Area Command police commander Superintendent Mark Holohan present departing chaplain, Rev Donald Kirk with his Badges of Rank board, showing his rank as a police chaplain.

THE NEXT police chaplain in the Coffs Clarence Command has big boots to fill after the Anglican Dean of Grafton Donald Kirk leaves the role next week.

The command recognised his nine years in the role at a farewell ceremony at Grafton Police Station on Tuesday.

Father Donald, who came to Grafton to be Dean of Christchurch Cathedral, is about to move to Hamilton, in Victoria, where he will be Rector of the Parish of Hamilton and Arch Deacon of the South West of the Diocese of Ballarat.

His last service in the cathedral at Grafton will be on Sunday.

Coffs Clarence commander Superintendent Mark Holohan presented Fr Donald with his NSW Police Badge of Rank board. This board carries all the rank attainments a police officer has reached.

Supt Holohan said a police chaplain is equivalent to a commissioned officer in the force and entitles the chaplain to wear the uniform of that rank.

Fr Donald said the uniform could cause some consternation in the ranks.

"When I was police chaplain in Tamworth I came into the station to find the desk sergeant with his feet up on the desk," Fr Donald said.

"When he saw the commissioned officer's uniform, he jumped to his feet and began to look busy.

"Then he realised who I was, relaxed and said, 'oh, you're just the chaplain'."

But Suptintendent Holohan said Fr Donald was never "just the chaplain" in his command.

He said the way Fr Donald carried out his chaplain's duties in a quiet and unassuming way mirrored the way chaplaincy has changed in the force.

"We've moved on from the hatched, matched and dispatched days," he said.

"You've had a real impact in the way you've carried out those duties.

"You've been a steady hand and have the ability to talk to people quietly."

He said chaplains were part of a number of services provided to police to deal with the extreme stresses that could be part of their job.

"The chaplain's role is different in that they're available all the time, while other services are used as needed," he said.

Supt Holohan pointed out police chaplains were totally non-denominational and at times had to work with officers who were not Christians.

"We have two Sikhs in the command in Coffs Harbour," he said.

A senior constable at Grafton, Paul Johnston, who also served at Tamworth while Fr Donald was chaplain, described his effectiveness in the role.

"It was the relationships he established," Sen Const Johnston said.

"He was here every week so people got to know and trust him.

"And because of that if someone was low or felt they needed someone to talk, he was there and could be trusted."

He said the chaplain's role went beyond religion.

"It was never about religion for Fr Donald, he could turn himself to any topic," he said.

Supt Holohan said the search was on for a replacement for Fr Donald.