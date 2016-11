SPRAYING hair colour and glitter into the hair of about "20 million people" is an integral part of the Jacaranda Thursday madness for hairdressers Sophie Wiblen and Kate Peterson.

The pair were part of a team tackling a tsunami of young people wanting those finishing touches to their Jaca Thursday outfit.

"It's been great this morning," Kate said. "I don't think we've had a slow period since we've started."

"We've done more than 100. There's a box full of empty cans just behind us."