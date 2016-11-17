Comedy at its finest at home this weekend

Aaron Pratt who is performing this weekend at the Bush to Beach comedy festival.

GET ready to lose your breath laughing this weekend at the Bush to Beach Comedy Festival with internationally acclaimed act Mick Nevan and up-and-comer Aaron Pratt bringing their 'A games' to the Clarence.

Mick is a regular performer in regional centres, heading out of the city for charity gigs and fundraisers.

"I like going to out-of-the-way places, performing in different spots and venues,” he said.

"It will be some of the funniest stuff they've heard (this weekend).

"They can expect to be very entertained and have a good laugh.”

While Mick has spent a little bit of time in Angourie before, Aaron will is new to the Clarence Valley.

"I only know one person from there but from what he's telling me it's going to be a good time,” he said.

"It's always great to go out somewhere new and meet new people.”

Aaron said his comedy is all about storytelling.

"I tell a few stories of things that have happened to me,” he said.

"I'm a big brown guy who sounds white, so I've had a few odd instances and been mistaken as a stereotype.”

"I guess I like to be cheeky. Everytime something happens to me where I think 'oh that was a bit rude', I will go away and make a comedy routine about it and hopefully it gets back to them one day.”

Open mic-er Ben Issac and Bush to Beach organiser Bob Walker will join Mick and Aaron at the festival.

The Bush to Beach is on at Squatters Rest in Tucabia on Saturday at 8pm and the Yamba Bowling Club Boardwalk Bar on Sunday at 3pm. Tickets are $15. To book, call Bob on 0418623812.