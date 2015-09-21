35°
Sport

Rebels call on fresh faces to maintain winning formula

Matthew Elkerton | 8th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
IN GOOD STEAD: Former South Grafton Rebels president Ray Taunton (right) is handing over the Rebels reigns to incoming Brad Rodda after rebuilding the Rebels from perennial cellar-dwellers to back-to-back Group 2 champions.
IN GOOD STEAD: Former South Grafton Rebels president Ray Taunton (right) is handing over the Rebels reigns to incoming Brad Rodda after rebuilding the Rebels from perennial cellar-dwellers to back-to-back Group 2 champions. Debrah Novak

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: It has been a long and tough four years for outgoing South Grafton Rebels' president Ray Taunton but he will tell you it was all worth it.

Taunton has seen the proud rugby league club from its darkest depths with only a reserve grade team on the park in 2011 to back-to-back premierships on home soil in 2015 and 2016.

Starting with a foundation first grade player roster including captain Grant Stevens and now coach Ron Gordon, Taunton had a five year plan to reach a grand final.

In the four years since he along with the integral support of vice-president John Matthews and a loyal committee have already managed to deliver on that plan two-fold.

Photos
View Gallery

But with work commitments forcing the former president to move out of town he has had to hand over the reins - a task that was not so easy for the die-hard Rebel.

"I am very happy over the four years to see the improvement and see the club rise from the bottom of the league," Taunton said. "I couldn't be any happier with where we got the Rebels to.

Reader poll

Will South Grafton Rebels win a third straight Group 2 title in 2017?

  • View Results

"It is certainly a tough time for me because I have made so many great friends in the club from the players through to the committee.

"We have got the support of the community and all the players are on board moving in to the future."

 

FIVE YEAR PLAN: Ray Taunton brought Grant Stevens to the club with a five year goal to win a Premiership. They did it in three years, twice by four.
FIVE YEAR PLAN: Ray Taunton brought Grant Stevens to the club with a five year goal to win a Premiership. They did it in three years, twice by four. JoJo Newby

Long standing Rebels supporter and club man Brad Rodda is set to take the reins from the outgoing Taunton along with a fresh-faced executive for the 2017 season.

Due to health concerns John Matthews has had to take a step back from his position as vice-president but will still remain involved with the club which sees Janita Cooper step into the second-in-command role.

Rebels' long-standing trainer Terry Power has put his hand up for the secretary position while Jodie Rigg will step into the treasurer's role.

MEANS SO MUCH: South Grafton Rebels manager Terry Power embraces coach Dallas Waters after Sunday’s 46-18 Group 2 grand final win at McKittrick Park.
MEANS SO MUCH: South Grafton Rebels manager Terry Power embraces coach Dallas Waters after Sunday’s 46-18 Group 2 grand final win at McKittrick Park. Debrah Novak

For Cooper, who was the president of the Rebels from 2006-2007, the return to an executive role came to ensure the club continued in the positive stead in which Taunton and Matthews were leaving it.

"I didn't want to see the club fall into the same position it was in four years ago," she said.

"The former committee have put so many tireless hours into building the club back up I decided I would put my hand up to keep that going."

Photos
View Gallery

Cooper said one of her focusses and one shared by the entire new committee was to continue the family feel at the Rebels.

With a particular focus on the kids and continuing to expand the Rebels' junior program the new committee is hoping to put the club in a position of a prosperous future.

"I want to just keep the family atmosphere at the club and to ensure there is a Rebels future for the kids in the Clarence," Cooper said.

"There needs to be a focus on the juniors because without them we don't have a future as a club. The juniors become our first graders."

Premiership winning coach Ronnie Gordon will continue his position at the helm of first grade for the 2017 season but coaching positions remain open for reserve grade and under 18s with the club asking for expressions of interest.

TIMELINE OF REBELS RESURRECTION UNDER PRESIDENT RAY TAUNTON

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  club group 2 john matthews president ray taunton ron gordon rugby league south grafton rebels success

Rebels call on fresh faces to maintain winning formula

Rebels call on fresh faces to maintain winning formula

AFTER resurrecting South Grafton from the grave to back-to-back premierships, Ray Taunton has stepped aside as the club's president.

New move to honour Wallaby

ALL SMILES: Australia's Kane Douglas after his team beat England 33-13 at Twickenham in last year's World Cup.

Kane Douglas proposal is back on the field

Bridge to be closed for four weeks

Some of the damage caused to the bridge over the Nymboida River near Bostobrick last week.

Substantial portion of structure in need of replacement

VIDEO: Shark spotted in North Coast river

A still image from the video of a shark in Evans River.

Video captured of a shark swimming in a Northern Rivers waterway

Local Partners

Jacaranda 2016 passes test with flying colours

"THIS was the first year of a three-year plan and we are really happy with the energy it created in town."

Floating on the Jacaranda Festival spirit

LEFT: The Jacaranda Queen's Party give the royal wave during the 82nd Jacaranda Float Parade down Prince St on Saturday.

The crowds came out to support the Jacaranda Float Procession

Sports awards to shine light on best contributors

DEX to recognise columnists, photographers who contribute every week

Parkrun presence to lift quality of Jaca Fun Run field

NEW WAVE: Grafton parkrun regulars Katie Porra and Sam Herd lead a new wave of 5km specialists set to make their mark on the Jacaranda Fun Run this Sunday.

Influx of runners could boost level of competition at fun run

Jaca Festival finale set to 'rok'

Guitarist Luke Gough rips into a song during a Violent Sun show. The teacher and musician is behind the latest incarnation of Jacarok, an all-ages concert and Jacaranda Festival finale.

Event a throwback to Jacarock concerts of the past

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Lorde second album update: "You'll have to hold on"

"I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name."

Lorde's new album won't be coming "tomorrow, or even next month"

Schoolies fear: New drugs could cause mass overdoses

Thousands of young people party during one of the organised events during the Schoolies festival on Queensland's Gold Coast

Up to 350 psychoactive substances have hit the market since 2008

Gay daughter the inspiration for art prize win

RAINBOW COLOURS: Chris Hazell in front of her Bendigo Bank Art Prize winning work at the Grafton Art Club's Jacaranda show.

"It's basically in support of marriage equality"

Ruby Rose and Veronicas star Jess Origliasso back together

RUBY Rose has rekindled her romance with Jess Origliasso.

Amy Adams' film Nocturnal Animals sure to pick up awards

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Nocturnal Animals. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Film weaves together two stories to tell one of couple's unravelling

Prince Harry's model dates

Prince Harry's dating schedule has been quite impressive lately

Perfect blend of the old and the new

3 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 2 2 $410,000

If there is one sure fire winning combination in real estate it is "style" and "position". This home has both these aspects in spades. What a fabulous blend of old...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

BIG On Space, Position, and Potential

48 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 5 3 2 Auction

Enjoying a northerly aspect to Yamba's Marina and the river this incredibly spacious home captures impressive panoramic views from all living areas while still...

Premier Waterfront Living

10 Acacia Circuit, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 3 $979,000

Designed to absolute perfection and built specifically to suit this sought after north-east facing waterfront position, this truly impressive property is one that...

It&#39;s A No-Brainer!

17 Bayview Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $535,000

Well presented and very well planned, this quality brick and tile home is an absolute no-brainer when it comes to buying opportunities in the current market. With...

Few and Far Between

14 Telopea Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $360,000

Enjoying a 670m2 block and a location that not only has you within 5 minutes walk from the local shopping and medical centres, but also taking in a reserve outlook...

The Place To Be This Summer!

32/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $629,000

Perfect as a holiday home, perfect as your permanent home and an all round great investment opportunity, this beachfront apartment is one that you simply can't...

Bring Us Your Offers!

18 Clarence Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Less than 5 minutes from the CBD this lovingly restored Queenslander-style residence boasts much more than your standard old-world charm... Polished timber...

TIME - IT&#39;S TIME!

24 Taine Court, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $975,000

With summer well on the way and the Yamba market on the move, now is the time to act! Have you been thinking of purchasing a beautiful northerly facing waterfront...

OFFERS WANTED!

4 Strauss Place, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 4 Offers Wanted

Commanding in position, commanding views of the valleys and river, commanding facade and solid brick construction, commanding floor space with over 350m2 inclusive...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!