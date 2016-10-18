Community digs deep for Jodie's grieving family

LOVING MEMORY: Jodie Spears with her husband Jamie and their three children.

WHEN the family of Coutts Crossing crash victim Jodie Spears laid flowers at the crash site on Sunday, her six-year-old son had an important question for her younger sister Kylie Murdoch.

"I've been explaining to him that he can still talk to his mum, and that she is an angel on the brightest star in the sky," she said.

"At the crash site he asked me, 'if Mum's up there, why did we leave the flowers on the road?' I said because we can't reach the moon."

"If we get a slingshot, we can," was his reply.

Their lives were thrown into turmoil when the mother of three died on the drive home from work on Thursday, when her new Suzuki scooter collided with a Mitsubishi Pajero.

Since then, Mrs Spears' close-knit family has been trying to maintain a sense of normality for the sake of her children.

"It was Jodie's youngest son's birthday on Saturday, so we had a big party and he said 'Mum said I was going to have lots of presents, and I did'," Mrs Murdoch said.

"It's difficult but we are doing okay."

The support that has poured in from people across the Clarence Valley has made it just that little bit easier, too.

A GoFundMe page created to raise money for the family reached more than $3700 in just 19 hours, and continues to climb as it is shared far and wide on social media.

"(The family) would like to thank the community for their overwhelming support and generosity," Mrs Murdoch said.

"We are amazed at how much of an impact Jodie made on so many people's lives in the Coutts Crossing and Grafton communities."

Jodie Spears

As an employee of the Grafton Woolworths store for more than a decade, and a life-long Coutts Crossing resident, Mrs Spears interacted with people from all areas of the community on a daily basis.

"She was known to nearly everybody, and there would be a lot of people that didn't know her name but would have seen her face," Mrs Murdoch said.

Her Woolworths "family" has also expressed its grief at her passing.

Special arrangements will be made to allow all the local staff members to attend her funeral, where they plan to form a guard of honour.

In a statement on behalf of the Grafton team, Mrs Spears was described as an excellent worker with a personality to match.

"She worked with us for 15 years and she was a wonderful girl, with a lovely personality.

"She will be sadly missed by all the team."

Jodie, wife to Jamie Spears, was the eldest child of three girls to parents Stephen and Wendy Jeffs, and shared the same birthday as her grandmother Monica Jeffs.

She was an aunty to 13 nieces and nephews.

Her youngest sister, who gave birth to her third child on Friday, has named her newborn son Brodie in honour of Mrs Spears' memory.