'Beautiful soul taken too soon': Tributes for Amanda Nash

Claudia Jambor
| 21st Oct 2016 8:05 AM Updated: 8:10 AM
A photo of Amanda Nash and her daughter, Bonnie, posted on the GoFundMe fundraising page.
A photo of Amanda Nash and her daughter, Bonnie, posted on the GoFundMe fundraising page.

UPDATE, 9am: LOVING tributes to the late Amanda Nash are flooding a GoFundMe page created to support her family.

The page, set up about seven hours ago, has raised nearly $12,000 for Mrs Nash's family. It has been shared more than 570 times on social media.

Friends and locals have left heartfelt messages with their donations on the page expressing their deep sadness at the death of the 35-year-old and remembering her as a loving, caring mum to her daughter, Bonnie.

"A beautiful soul taken too soon" was how friend, Sarah Thomas described the tragedy.

Duncan and Prue Walker said they were "absolutely shattered at the loss" of Mrs Nash, describing her as "a beautiful and caring person".

"Our thoughts go to Ryder and Bonnie but also Bobby and Elizabeth on the loss of their daughter," the pair wrote in a joint tribute.

Friend Kerene Bienke remembered the 35-year-old for her warming smile.

"She will be greatly missed, will always remember that beautiful amazing smile of hers that always brightened up every room," Ms Bienke wrote.

 

ORIGINAL STORY: MORE than $5000 has been raised in just six hours for Lennox Head woman Amanda Nash, who was killed in a car crash on the Bruxner Hwy at Alstonville on Monday.

A GoFundMe page was set up by the 35-year-old's friend, Casey Nipperess, who wrote of the "heartbreaking news" that Mrs Nash had left behind a "loving husband and their beautiful three-year-old daughter".

The page, which was only set up last night and has a $5000 target, has already raised $6300 as of 8am this morning.

"If you knew Amanda, you were blessed," Ms Nipperess wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"She was one of the kindest, most encouraging, loving and generous people I have ever had the privilege of knowing.

"Always smiling and so full of life.

"I know that if I was in this situation, she'd do whatever she could to help and support my family in any way she knew possible.

"Every cent of the money you give out of your love for her will be going directly to Ryder (Mrs Nash's husband) and little Bonnie (her daughter) to try and ease some of the financial burden that comes with losing such a precious person.

"Amanda was always there through times where I needed support, now we need to give back and support her family through this tragic and utterly heartbreaking loss.

"Rest in peace, beautiful girl. You are so sorely missed."

To donate to Mrs Nash's family, visit the GoFundMe page.

