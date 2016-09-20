Community space open to the people

PRACTICAL ASSISTANCE: The Hub community project manager Nathan Hampshire and North West Group manager of Baptistcare Scott Pilgrim have a chat at the opening of the Community Space in Grafton.

IT'S TAKEN months of hard work and it's starting to pay off for The Hub Baptist Church who celebrated the official opening of their new Community Space.

Established as an all-in-one space to provide community services, such as food support and no interest loans, The Hub's community project manager Nathan Hampshire said the goal was to provide social inclusion, as well as meeting practical needs of the community.

"It's a place where people if they're feeling low they can just come in and have a yak, but we will also have all those other services available like the no interest loans," Mr Hampshire said.

"We've also got the little shop with things from Food Bank and we get some stuff from Second Bite every Tuesday and Thursday, which is good food that Coles was just going to chuck out, they donate to us."

Mr Hampshire said the idea for the centre came from a couple at the church who wanted to hand out food to those who were going without.

"We got some funding through Mission Australia through Partners in Recovery and that's what helped to kick it right off," Mr Hampshire said.

"We started a partnership with BaptistCare, and we went down to see some of their facilities in Windale, they had this space where people could come in and have breakfast any time of the day or coffee. They also had the no interest loans and it was all under the one roof, and we thought it was pretty cool, so we thought that we could turn our garage into a similar kind of all-in-one space."

BaptistCare north west group manager Scott Pilgrim said it was exciting to officially open the Community Space.

"This is going to be a safe and welcoming space where people in the local community can have their practical needs met," he said.

"There will be food support, no interest loans, referral to other services and a range of other practical assistance and support aimed at people who have needs in the local community."