26°
News

Community to mourn tragic crash victim Jodie Spears

24th Oct 2016 5:35 PM
Jodie Spears with her husband Jamie and their three children.
Jodie Spears with her husband Jamie and their three children.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BRIGHT colours have been requested for the funeral of Coutts Crossing crash victim Jodie Spears today.

Mrs Spears (nee Jeffs), will be farewelled at the Christ Church Anglican Cathedral in Duke St, Grafton, at 10.30am today. Family and friends are welcome.

The funeral will proceed to the Clarence Lawn Cemetery.

The mother of three died in a two-vehicle crash on Armidale Road last week, aged 31. She was a dearly loved wife of James, loving mother of Kieran, Liam, Caleb, cherished daughter of Stephen & Wendy Jeffs, sister of Kylie, Melisa, sister-in-law of Cameron, Thomas, devoted aunty of Hayden, Madisyn, Aleeya, Ava, Tayla, Brodie, devoted granddaughter of Heather, Monica, loving daughter-in-law of Stephen & Robyn Spears, sister-in-law of Kirsty & Chris Boon, Lisa & Ben Meader, beloved aunty of their children.

Jodie's family have requested that bright colours be worn to the service in order to celebrate her life.

Meanwhile, the community continues to contribute to gofundme campaign to the Jodie Jeffs Spears Memorial Fund, created to ease the financial burden on her young family during their mourning.

In just seven days, $8690 has been raised by 165 people. The fund has been shared on Facebook more than 1000 times.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  funeral jodie spears

Community to mourn tragic crash victim Jodie Spears

Community to mourn tragic crash victim Jodie Spears

THE family of Coutts Crossing scooter accident victim Jodie Spears have requested people wear bright colours to celebrate her life at her funeral in Grafton.

LETTER: Photo normalises unacceptable situation

The controversial photograph showing a family with all the females with their mouths taped shut and the father holding a sign reading "peace on earth" shown during the principal's address at the McAuley Catholic College Year 12 Graduation Ceremony last month.

Resident clarifies community sentiment towards offensive photograph

1990-2015: A life lived full remembered one year on

"Hayden never had time in his life for diabetes."

Cute critter added to vulnerable species list

The population of the once common Greater Glider has declined

Local Partners

Green light for sports centre to re-open

NEW operators hoping existing users will return to sports centre and get 'business back to normal'.

Meet the faces behind the highway upgrade: PT I

Communications Adviser for Pacific Complete Colleen Catterson

Colleen Catterson - from Ireland to the Clarence Valley

Tea party with the 'Queen'

TRADITION: 1955 Jacaranda Queen Stella Wilson sits with reigning 2015 Jacaranda Queen Charlotte White at last year's Jacaranda Afternoon Tea.

Meet the royal patyu in style

Making steps for 'Blacky' in Walk 4 Brain Cancer

Grafton locals are doing a Walk 4 Brain Cancer in Sydney for Robert Black.

Team Blacky aims to better $5000 to battle brain cancer.

Sound of Music star to compere An Afternoon at the Proms

This photo provided by Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment shows, from left, Chairmian Carr, as Liesl, Nicholas Hammond, as Friedrich, Heather Menzies, as Louisa, Duane Chase, as Kurt, Angela Cartwright, as Brigitta, Debbie Turner, as Marta, Kym Karath, as Gretl, and Christopher Plummer, as Captain Von Trapp, in a scene from the film, \"The Sound of Music.\" The 1965 Oscar-winning film adaptation of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical \"The Sound of Music\" is celebrating its 50th birthday in 2015. To honor the milestone, 20th Century Fox is releasing a five-disc Blu-ray/DVD/Digital HD collector's edition, the soundtrack is being re-released, the film will be screened at the TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood later this month and to over 500 movie theaters in April. (AP Photo/Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment)

Saraton's rich history of stage and screen honoured in musical tribu

Taylor Swift files lawsuit over alleged groping

Taylor Swift files lawsuit over alleged groping

Taylor Swift admitted in her deposition that allegedly being groped during a meet-and-greet left her feeling "distressed and violated".

Kanye West threatens to boycott Grammys

West says he won't go to the Grammys if Frank Ocean's not nominated

Why this actress wasn't embarrassed by nude photo leak

Leslie Jones source Bang

'If you wanna see Leslie Jones naked, just ask,' she said

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Jimmy Perry, the creator of Dad's Army.

Dad's Army series captured all that British people savour

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

FASHION: Ocean Zen range.

Images from the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival show what's hot

Australian Survivor's magician Matt out of tricks

Australian Survivor contestant Matt Tarrant.

SHOW'S power couple looks unstoppable in race to the finish.

Top floor teams take out The Block's terrace week

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning outdoor terrace in a scene from The Block.

RIVALS Kim and Chris and Julia and Sasha tie in final week of work.

WELCOME TO WATERVIEW

29 Swan Hill Drive, Waterview 2460

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Swan Hill drive set in a street with amazing landscaped gardens surrounded by green grass hills and valleys. Enjoy having only one neighbour in the perfect out of...

A LITTLE BIT COUNTRY

464 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 FASTRAK

Being perched high on South Grafton's hill, this home makes the most of its surrounding rural atmosphere. The solid brick and tile home hidden from the street...

VALUE FOR EVERY DOLLAR

214 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 $229,000

With this kind of attractive price tag on this amazing value packed home paired with the current/future projected demand for rental properties, we can not think of...

Privacy, Luxury and Water Views

28 Bayview Drive, Yamba 2464

House 5 2 2 $619,000

This superb waterfront property located on prestigious Newport Island will delight the fussiest of buyers. When you arrive at this quality family home you can't...

PERFECT SIZE and IMMACULATELY PRESENTED

9 Middle Street, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 2 $305,000

HIGHLY MOTIVATED SENIOR OWNER ! This immaculately presented three bedroom brick and tile home is set on a level 920 m2 block in the peaceful village setting of...

All on your families doorstep!

37 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $357,500

Imagine the convenience of having all the facilities that the beautiful riverside township of Maclean has to offer, right on your doorstep. This is what the...

On the edge of town with river views

21 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 4 $349,500

It's great to offer this property to the market because at this price you get an elevated home, central to Maclean and with a view up the North Arm of the Clarence...

CONTRACTS COLLAPSED - Second chance offering!

Prop Lt 1011 715 Lawrence Road, Southgate 2460

Rural 4 1 8 $295000

If you're the type of person who would rather not have the immediate neighbours then the position is ideal. Overlooking Alumy Creek and with endless views of...

CONTRACTS COLLAPSED - Second chance offering!

Prop Lt 1011 715 Lawrence Road, Southgate 2460

House 4 1 8 $295,000

If you're the type of person who would rather not have the immediate neighbours then the position is ideal. Overlooking Alumy Creek and with endless views of...

Market Mover

18 Flaherty Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This property is sure to grab the attention of all investors, first home buyers and downsizer's alike. This well presented, neat and sweet home has a great view...

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track