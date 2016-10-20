Community to mourn tragic crash victim Jodie Spears

Jodie Spears with her husband Jamie and their three children.

BRIGHT colours have been requested for the funeral of Coutts Crossing crash victim Jodie Spears today.

Mrs Spears (nee Jeffs), will be farewelled at the Christ Church Anglican Cathedral in Duke St, Grafton, at 10.30am today. Family and friends are welcome.

The funeral will proceed to the Clarence Lawn Cemetery.

The mother of three died in a two-vehicle crash on Armidale Road last week, aged 31. She was a dearly loved wife of James, loving mother of Kieran, Liam, Caleb, cherished daughter of Stephen & Wendy Jeffs, sister of Kylie, Melisa, sister-in-law of Cameron, Thomas, devoted aunty of Hayden, Madisyn, Aleeya, Ava, Tayla, Brodie, devoted granddaughter of Heather, Monica, loving daughter-in-law of Stephen & Robyn Spears, sister-in-law of Kirsty & Chris Boon, Lisa & Ben Meader, beloved aunty of their children.

Jodie's family have requested that bright colours be worn to the service in order to celebrate her life.

Meanwhile, the community continues to contribute to gofundme campaign to the Jodie Jeffs Spears Memorial Fund, created to ease the financial burden on her young family during their mourning.

In just seven days, $8690 has been raised by 165 people. The fund has been shared on Facebook more than 1000 times.