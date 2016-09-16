NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

A HUGE weight has been lifted off the shoulders of Grafton mum of seven, Tanya Cone.

On Tuesday, two McKimms property managers helped find the Cone family a home after reading about their rental crisis on The Daily Examiner's website.

"I was relieved because now my kids had a home," Mrs Cone said.

The Cone family had been searching for a new rental for more than six months and were given notice to move out by September 20.

After spending the last week packing all their possessions into sheds in South Grafton, Mrs Cone said this felt like a huge weight was lifted off her shoulders.

"The kids were excited, they had a bit of a dance around," Mrs Cone said.

Property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh had met the family before and were eager to help them find a new home.

"We had her application there and she called in that morning wanting to look at one of our properties and so we were going to organise an inspection for whenever I could fit it in," Ms Firth said.

Ms Greenhalgh and Ms Firth said while they hadn't planned to take any more applications for that property, they wanted to help the Cone's.

"We were expecting an answer from the owner that afternoon," Ms Firth said.

"Speaking with him, he was more than happy to give them a go."

Ms Firth added that helping people was one of the best parts of the job.

"That's our favourite part of the job, when you get to help people like that."

Ms Greenhalgh added that people often think property managers are all about the property owners.

"We're sometimes classed as the bad real estate agents who don't like families or pets," she said.

"Some of our best clients are tenants and they often become owners too."

The Cone family move into their new home on Monday.