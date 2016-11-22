29°
Easts stalwart in the runs again with double century

Matthew Elkerton | 22nd Nov 2016 10:00 AM
Premier league CRCA cricket match between Easts and Brothers at Ellem Oval on Saturday. Batting for Easts is Gary Connor. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner
Premier league CRCA cricket match between Easts and Brothers at Ellem Oval on Saturday. Batting for Easts is Gary Connor. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner Debrah Novak

TOAST CRICKETER: Last week's Toast Cricketer of the Week for third grade, Gary Connor, was at it again for GDSC Easts this week.

When he last went to the crease Connor narrowly missed out on triple figures scoring 91 against Coutts Crossing Blue, which was good enough to earn him a $10 voucher at Toast Espresso in Prince St.

But the experienced top order hitter was not going to miss out on the century milestone again, hitting a dominant 201 not out.

No bowler was safe from the big hitter's onslaught as he punched the ball to all parts and out of the Rushforth Park oval notching up 14 sixes and 20 fours.

Easts posted an impressive 3-307 against a hapless Westlawn attack and easily defended the total, bowling Westlawn out for 165 in the 35th over.

Unfortunately for Connor and in the spirit of the award, this week's Toast Cricketer for Third Grade has been awarded to South Services batsman Nicholas Gardiner, who hit 102 in his side's win against Tucabia at Lower Fisher Park.

Zac Cotten snares maiden five-wicket haul

In second grade, judges could not go past the efforts of Westlawn's Zac Cotten who, despite missing out with the bat, was willing to bend his back with the ball to come home with his maiden five-wicket haul, taking 5 for 32 off 8 overs.

Defending 7 for 238, Cotten was instrumental in restricting the GDSC Easts side by snaring the breakthrough wicket of David Clark (23) to break up a 50-run stand between Clark and Bret Loveday (61).

Cotten then snared the prized wicket of Loveday before running through the lower middle order as Easts lost  5 for 23.

Firth cashes in for Brothers

The Toast Cricketer of the Week for Premier League is batsman Jamie Firth who cashed in on a dry afternoon with 97 at Ulmarra Showground as Clocktower Hotel Brothers batted Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn into submission.

Firth was part of a dominant 96-run partnership with captain Jake Kroehnert (94) before falling three-runs short of his maiden century as Brothers posted a highly competitive 7-340 off their 80 overs.

Topics:  crca gdsc easts player of the week toast cricketer of the week

