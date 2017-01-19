Conservatorium's petting zoo for musical instruments

Make 2017 the year you learn a new musical instrument. Come along to the Clarence Valley Conservatorium's 'petting zoo' and find your preferred model. All ages are welcome.

THE Clarence Valley Conservatorium (CVC) is busy preparing for an exciting and jam-packed 2017. The CVC office is now open to answer all your music and drama questions and to enrol new students for lessons in 2017.

I'd like to introduce myself as the new Clarence Valley Conservatorium director.

I have been in this wonderful community since the beginning of Term 4 in 2016, and have enjoyed learning about the Clarence Valley and the CVCon.

I'm looking forward to a thrilling year of music and drama, and hope to see many of the Clarence Valley residents coming through the doors of the conservatorium.

For new and continuing students, lessons and ensembles at the conservatorium will commence on Monday January 30, while lessons held in schools will commence on Monday February 6.

Conservatorium tutors offer lessons on a large range of different instruments including piano, flute, clarinet, saxophone, guitar, trumpet, trombone, tuba, violin, viola, cello, voice, drums and percussion with students ranging in age from 0-80.

We have an exciting range of visiting artists concerts for 2017, with many of the performers providing opportunities for students and residents of the Clarence Valley to learn through masterclasses and workshops.

Stay tuned for more information on those as they get closer.

For those students who want to try out an instrument the CVCon will be holding an "instrument petting zoo”.

This will provide the ideal opportunity for children and adults alike to try out a range of instruments, with the assistance of CVCon tutors, and to discover their preferred instrument.

The "zoo” will be held at the CVCon auditorium on Saturday, February 11, between 10am-midday.