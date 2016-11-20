Consolari's good form to propel her through first 1700m race

Olivia Pickering gets a kiss from Consolari, who is runningn at Grafton on Sunday.

Class 1 & Maiden: Consolari in pushing out tomorrow in the five-year-old's first 1700m maiden after a string of placings in shorter races.

Trainer Jason Riley said the First National Ford & Dougherty Class 1 & Maiden Plate is going to be a test for the mare.

"I think she will run well, but obviously the distance is new and the field (is differ- ent) than she is used to," Riley said.

"I'd prefer to draw a better barrier, she's a meaty horse to ride," he said.

"But there is 700m run to the turn, that gives her enough time to get a good spot.

"I give her a good chance."

Consolari is coming off a win in Kempsey this month that showed off her form.

"She's been racing consistently so it was good to finally break, it was good for her to get a win," Riley said.

Jockey Matthew Paget will take the reins in tomorrow's race with a good track record behind the pair.

"Matt has been on her three times and given her three good rides, he's got a first, second and third," Riley said.

"The way Matt rides just suits her," he said.

While Consolari is sitting at the higher end of the Maiden Plate weight limit, Riley was not worried about it affecting her chances.

"She's only a small mare but she carries the 57 kilos well, I'm not too worried about that," he said.

Riley was taking Consolari's next few months race by race, but he did have one thing he was hoping the mare could achieve.

"I'd love if she can put a few wins back to back, it might give me a chance to sneak a start in the championships," he said.

"I'd like to have a run at it, that's what the goal would be, to get her in that race."