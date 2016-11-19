33°
News

Copmahurst Public School celebrates 125 years of education

Caitlan Charles
| 19th Nov 2016 2:02 PM
Francis Kean, principal 1990-2012, Andrew Patterson, principal 2012-present and John Molloy, principal 1974-1989 at the Copmanhurst Public School 125th anniversary
Francis Kean, principal 1990-2012, Andrew Patterson, principal 2012-present and John Molloy, principal 1974-1989 at the Copmanhurst Public School 125th anniversary Caitlan Charles

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COPMANHURST Public School holds a special place in the hearts of many people who began their education at the small school.

This weekend, many of those people travelled from far and wide to be in Copmanhurst for the schools 125th anniversary.

Principal Andrew Patterson said it was great to see so many people come out to support the school.

"It's terrific, there are a lot of people who have fond memories of Copmanhurst, I run into people whose kids went here years ago, or went here themselves, and they always have great memories," he said.

"We're one of about three or four small schools in the Clarence who are celebrating 125 and that's saying a lot about our small schools."

Mr Patterson said the team of people who work there are what make is such a successful school.

"I feel lucky to come to school every day, it's a great work place, and the support that I get from my staff just makes the job that much easier, and I think the kids see that as well," he said.

"We've got really well behaved kids and kids who show a lot of respect and care for each other and I think it's because they see the adults around them doing that all the time."

Photos
View Gallery

Mr Patterson added that 2018 is looking like a good year for the school.

"As in all small schools, enrolments go up and down and a family leaving here for there can make a big impact on a small school, but at the moment we seem to be fortunate," he said.

"We're at the point now where next year we may grow by another class and employ another teacher.

"It's sort of bucking the trend where some places are down in enrolments, where as we are actually increasing them."

He added that a lot of families are opting for the small school experience.

"My kids went through here, my girls, my youngest has just finished her HSC this year, but they started out at Copmanhurst preschool and Copmanhurst Public School… but they still talk about the things that we did here," Mr Patterson said.

"People often think small schools can't offer the variety of extra activities that bigger schools can, but I think that's a myth.

"In fact some of my friends who are principals at bigger schools often say how lucky I am with some of the things we can do.

"We can have campfires in the yard, we can take the kids kayaking down the river, when you've got a cohort of year 6 with 80 or 90 kids, there is no way you can do that."

The celebration of the schools birthday brought many people from out of the Clarence Valley back to Copmanhurst where they all had a chance to reminisce about their time at the school. 

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  copmanhurst copmanhurst public school

Copmahurst Public School celebrates 125 years of education

Copmahurst Public School celebrates 125 years of education

“We’re one of about three or four small schools in the Clarence who are celebrating 125 and that’s saying a lot about our small schools.”

Former stuntman lands in jail

SEIZED: 108 cannabis plants were seized in state forest south of Nymboida as part of Strike Force Hyperion, where over 1000 plants were seized in four days.

Billy's Ck man jailed over crops

R-i-v-e-r: That's how you spell champ's name

BUSY BEE: Yamba Public School student River Robinson gets a cheer from his Year 3 classmates after placing fourth in the state in the junior section of the Premier's Spelling Bee finals in Sydney.

River shines against talented young students from across NSW

Greyhound injuries, deaths persist after ban announced

Greyhounds have continued to be injured and euthanised

Impending greyhound ban did not reduce North Coast injuries

Local Partners

8 things to do this weekend

Here is a list of 8 things to do this weekend to keep you entertained.

Auxiliary's $5K parting gift for community bus

Helen Hearnshaw and Chris Lynch from the Grafton Nursing Home Auxiliary presented a cheque for over $5000 to the Grafton Community Bus president Peter Dougherty

Grafton Nursing Home Auxiliary folds

GIG GUIDE: Live acts across the Valley

BLUES ROOM: Kevin Borich will play the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club tomorrow night.

What's on the Clarence Valley live music scene this weekend

Mexican metal outfit Kallidad ready to rock Yamba

ONE-OF-A-KIND SOUND: Kallidad is a three-piece fiesta party band from Sydney. They will play Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Sunday.

Pacific Hotel to pump up the volume this Sunday afternoon

California crew cruise into town

SOUL SOUNDS: Catch Southern Californian outfit Allenworth at Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Saturday night.

Allensworth play Yamba this weekend

Emilia Clarke joins cast of Han Solo Star Wars film

Emilia Clarke joins cast of Han Solo Star Wars film

'Game of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke has joined the cast of the upcoming 'Star Wars' Han Solo spin-off movie.

Ricky Martin will have a loud wedding

Singer Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin planning a loud wedding

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Model Chrissy Teigen has encouraged mums to be open about postpartum depression.

Model says mums have unrealistic expectations for themselves

Express bowler Mitchell Johnson holds his fire

Mitchell Johnson.

In a season of cricket autobiographies, Johnson keeps some secrets

20 all-time greatest country music hits revealed

Patsy Cline.

Listing off classic songs

The Chefs Line gets shake-up

SBS food presenter Maeve OMeara.

The SBS favourite will have a very different look in the near future

Ewan McGregor forgives director's snub almost 20 years on

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in T2: Trainspotting.

Trainspotting star opens up about filming the sequel

Motivated Seller

Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $288,000 NEW...

Circumstances have changed and it’s time to sell. Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane Maclean offers everything you would expect from its prime location, close to the hospital...

On the edge of town with river views

21 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 4 $349,500

It's great to offer this property to the market because at this price you get an elevated home, central to Maclean and with a view up the North Arm of the Clarence...

BIG On Space, Position, and Potential

48 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 5 3 2 Auction

Enjoying a northerly aspect to Yamba's Marina and the river this incredibly spacious home captures impressive panoramic views from all living areas while still...

Fish From Your Backyard Here

20 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $810,000

Enjoying one of the rarest of waterfront positions in Yamba this feature filled family home offers buyers the winning rare combination of breathtaking water views...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 295,000

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

2 FLATS RETURNING $310 PER WEEK IN TOTAL

13 Hawthorne Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $229,000

Calling all investors, smart first home buyers and or renovators - this is the one. This duplex is full of potential with the option to be returned to a 3-4...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

A Place to Call Home

37 Blanch Parade, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 265,000

Beautifully poised in one of South Grafton's prime flood-free locations this gorgeous property is sadly offered to market by sellers reluctant to see it go.

Ocean &amp; National Park views

140 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 4 2 2 $825,000 New...

From sunrise to sunset the spell binding panorama and a changing vista throughout the day will unfold before you. An opportunity to purchase one of the best...

Premier Waterfront Living

10 Acacia Circuit, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 3 $979,000

Designed to absolute perfection and built specifically to suit this sought after north-east facing waterfront position, this truly impressive property is one that...

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!