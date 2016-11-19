Copmahurst Public School celebrates 125 years of education

COPMANHURST Public School holds a special place in the hearts of many people who began their education at the small school.

This weekend, many of those people travelled from far and wide to be in Copmanhurst for the schools 125th anniversary.

Principal Andrew Patterson said it was great to see so many people come out to support the school.

"It's terrific, there are a lot of people who have fond memories of Copmanhurst, I run into people whose kids went here years ago, or went here themselves, and they always have great memories," he said.

"We're one of about three or four small schools in the Clarence who are celebrating 125 and that's saying a lot about our small schools."

Mr Patterson said the team of people who work there are what make is such a successful school.

"I feel lucky to come to school every day, it's a great work place, and the support that I get from my staff just makes the job that much easier, and I think the kids see that as well," he said.

"We've got really well behaved kids and kids who show a lot of respect and care for each other and I think it's because they see the adults around them doing that all the time."

Mr Patterson added that 2018 is looking like a good year for the school.

"As in all small schools, enrolments go up and down and a family leaving here for there can make a big impact on a small school, but at the moment we seem to be fortunate," he said.

"We're at the point now where next year we may grow by another class and employ another teacher.

"It's sort of bucking the trend where some places are down in enrolments, where as we are actually increasing them."

He added that a lot of families are opting for the small school experience.

"My kids went through here, my girls, my youngest has just finished her HSC this year, but they started out at Copmanhurst preschool and Copmanhurst Public School… but they still talk about the things that we did here," Mr Patterson said.

"People often think small schools can't offer the variety of extra activities that bigger schools can, but I think that's a myth.

"In fact some of my friends who are principals at bigger schools often say how lucky I am with some of the things we can do.

"We can have campfires in the yard, we can take the kids kayaking down the river, when you've got a cohort of year 6 with 80 or 90 kids, there is no way you can do that."

The celebration of the schools birthday brought many people from out of the Clarence Valley back to Copmanhurst where they all had a chance to reminisce about their time at the school.