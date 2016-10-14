20°
Cops charged over locking up 8 year old boy

14th Oct 2016 4:41 PM
Two police have been charged over locking eight year old Mundhra Willima of Coraki in a paddy wagon in April.
Two police have been charged over locking eight year old Mundhra Willima of Coraki in a paddy wagon in April.

TWO police officers who allegedly locked up a eight-year-old boy in the back of a paddy wagon for almost in hour will now face court over the incident.

The two male senior constables from Richmond Local Area Command were the subject of an internal investigation following the incident in April.

The boy was allegedly left in the rear pod of the police caged vehicle in Coraki on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 13 after he was taken into custody for a malicious damage offence.

After being released after 50 minutes, the boy was examined by NSW Ambulance paramedics, and found to be uninjured.

The officers have since been charged for neglect of duty and leaving a child in a motor vehicle causing emotional distress.

They are expected to appear in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday, November 22.

Both officers are currently on restricted workplace duties.

Lismore Northern Star

