Could this surfboard wax prevent a shark attack?

A NEW player has hit the shark repellent scene, with an Australian surfer launching a crowdfunding campaign to get his special brand of surfboard wax on the market.

Chillax Wax inventor Neil Campbell hopes to raise $22,000 to fund three days of intensive testing of his "organic surfboard wax designed to deter sharks".

"It's made from raw and unfiltered quality local South Australian beeswax and cold filtered organic coconut oil, making it eco-friendly and safe for humans and marine life," his campaign states.

"What is remarkable is the five organic essential oils and five organic spices added in strength, with the intention of providing an affront to the shark's legendarily sensitive olfactory and taste functions.

"This wax, with its theory, its constitution and its performance has received positive reviews from surfers all over the globe."

Mr Campbell is adamant his product is not snake oil, and unlike the grizzly bear, brown snake and leech, the shark is essentially an "olfactory apex predator".

"They all smell their prey," he said.

"According to The Shark Foundation his olfactory sense is 10,000 times more sensitive than ours.

"He can smell testosterone, pheromones and hormones.

"His sense of smell is phenomenal, but, unlike the dolphin, his brain is quite small - he is sensorially instinctive in the pursuit of prey, in the acquisition of food, of energy."

The crowdfunding campaign at joeycrowd.com/chillax ends in a few days.

ARM NEWSDESK