Council backs rare honour for sporting star

Wallaby Kane Douglas will have a rugby field in Yamba named in his honour.

YAMBA'S No.2 rugby field will be renamed in honour of locally produced Wallaby Kane Douglas after the proposal won council approval at the second attempt.

A unanimous vote overturned the rejection of the same proposal at last August's meeting.

That decision three months ago unleashed a dispute between councillors Karen Toms and Andrew Baker and former councillor Sue Hughes, who originally proposed the move.

Another councillor who voted against the proposal on that occasion, Jason Kingsley, brought the plan back for a second attempt.

He said he might have supported the August motion had Ms Hughes not declined to argue it its support at that meeting.

The decision to name the field after a living person is contrary to the council's policy on naming of parks and reserves but not unprecedented, with hockey player Brent Livermore and athletics coach Terry West similarly honoured.

"This motion will set precedents but no more than it has in past with Brent Livermore and Terry West,” Cr Kingsley said.

"Kane Douglas's contribution to rugby and the Douglas family's contribution to the Yamba sporting community is quite a deal.”

Mr Douglas has represented Yamba, NSW and Australia as a lock forward rugby union player. He has played for the Yamba Junior Buccaneers, the Far North Coast Zone, New South Wales Waratahs and ultimately as a Wallaby.

"There is no finer sporting ambassador than Kane Douglas,” Cr Peter Ellem said.

Cr Debrah Novak had foreshadowed a motion referring responsibility for the decision to the Yamba Rugby Club, but later voted with her fellow councillors to support Cr Kingsley's motion.

Cr Kingsley said local Yaegl people were in support of the move and Yamba Rugby Club players he had spoken to also strongly approved it.