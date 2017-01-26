Council needs your help to update community plan

LESS than three years after answering the call, the Clarence Valley is to be pumped again for its aspirations for the region in the next 10 years.

Included in the newsletter sent out with the latest rates notices, the Clarence Valley Council has announced it will be gathering community views for its community plan that will drive the region for the next decade.

The newsletter says the community strategic plan is "probably the most important strategic planning document the region produces, and it needs your input.

"So, as the people of the Clarence Valley get into the swing of another year, we want them to start thinking about what they would like this community to be 10 years from now and share their ideas.

"The community strategic plan sets out the long-term aspirations of the Clarence Valley community.

"It reflects where we want to be in 10 years and is the key reference point for decision-making during this period."

The community plan will become a master plan for the council's planning.

"All other plans developed by council must reflect and support the implementation of the community strategic plan, which will identify the main priorities and aspirations of the community and provide a clear set of strategies to achieve this vision of the future," the letter read.

The council has a suite of online and face-to-face engagement planned.

The council's clarence conversations.com.au opened a webpage yesterday to allow people to make submissions online until February 13.

From January 31, the council will operate listening posts and community workshops in Grafton, South Grafton, Maclean and Yamba.

The listening posts will be held from January 31 to February 3 or 4 at Grafton Shoppingworld; Skinner St, South Grafton; Maclean, near the co-op butchery; and Yamba Shopping Fair.

Workshops will be held from February 8-12 in the four centres. Full details are available on the council's website.