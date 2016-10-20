25°
News

Council to cut Lismore hospital parking costs

20th Oct 2016 10:06 AM
The new parking restrictions around the Lismore Base Hospital have not been popular. Hunter Street.
The new parking restrictions around the Lismore Base Hospital have not been popular. Hunter Street. Cathy Adams

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CAMPAIGN targeting the cost of parking around Lismore Base Hospital by hospital workers, unions and the local community has delivered results.

Lismore City Council has agreed to cut the cost of parking at last night's council meeting

The council endorsed a mayoral minute from mayor Isaac Smith proposing to reduce the price of paid parking in Dalziell Street from $5 a day to $2 a day.

The council also agreed to investigate the introduction of all day parking in Hunter Street, and reducing the cost of parking in Uralba Street.

HSU NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes said the council had listened to the voices of the local community, and acted to bring the cost of parking around the hospital in line with parking in the Lismore CBD.

"Workers at Lismore Base Hospital have been reluctantly split into two camps - those lucky enough to 'win' a permanent spot in the secure undercover car park for $12 a week, and those forced to pay more than double that amount for the privilege of parking in the surrounding streets," he said.

"The situation is clearly unfair, especially on low paid hospital workers such as kitchen staff and cleaners.

"Congratulations to mayor Isaac Smith for recognising the need to get this fixed, and for putting the wheels in motion. There is still some more work to do, but this is very positive step forward."

Mr Hayes said 2,400 people had signed the community petition calling for council parking in the area to be set at $2 a day, while candidates in the recent council election also signed a union-organised pledge to implement $2 a day parking .

Mr Hayes said further changes to parking in the precinct had to be worked through with state government agencies, including RMS and NSW Health.

"It's now time for the State Member for Lismore, Thomas George MP to step up to the plate and ensure NSW Health makes better use of on-site parking at the hospital," he said.

"We look forward to seeing $2 a day parking extended to other local streets in the near future."　

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  hospital parking lismore base hospital lismore city council

VIDEO: Supermarket staff feel like they've lost a sister

VIDEO: Supermarket staff feel like they've lost a sister

COLLEAGUES from the supermarket chain who employed Jodie Spears say they feel like they've lost a sister.

Repeat drink-driver's park antics punished

Damage caused by erratic driving made sporting field unusable

Michelle's aim to keep learning as she chases her opera dream

Opera singer Michelle Ryan back on her parents property in Harwood.

Opear singer Michelle Ryan is back home from Europe.

Lower Clarence Quota celebrates anniversary

CHEERS: High tea organiser Dianne Wilson with charter member Jill Brown get ready to celebrate the Lower Clarence Quota club's 25th birthday.

Lower Clarence Quota will celebrate 25 years this Saturday.

Local Partners

Pole delivery helps Lawrence Museum

The Lawrence museum's new shed is closer to fruition thanks to two businesses making a delivery this week.

VIDEO: Supermarket staff feel like they've lost a sister

The Facebook profile of Jodie Jeffs Spears, pictured with her husband James Spears.

"We thought of her a family, we feel like we've lost a sister."

Key dates: 82nd Jacaranda Festival

2016 Junior Jacaranda Princess candidates (back row from left) Chloe Hallam, Lucy Hackett, Annelise. (middle row from left) Kate Smith, Ariana Smajster and Faith Sullivan. (Front row) Maeve Dougherty.

Complete guide to this year's Jacaranda Festival

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

All star cast of paddlers to conquer Clarence River

PICTURE PERFECT: Paddlers kick off the third stage of the 2015 inaugural Clarence 100 at Maclean. The paddle, which is set to begin this Friday, will start at Copmanhurst before finishing two days later in Yamba.

Entries swell for second annual Clarence 100 paddle.

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

SHE'S the interior designer with no less than three shows on ours screens at the moment. Shaynna Blaze shares some of her style secrets with APN's The Guide.

  • TV

  • 20th Oct 2016 1:00 PM

Ciara felt "empowered" after losing her baby weight

Ciara

The 'I Bet' hitmaker was glad to drop the 60 pounds

Kim Kardashian West had tape tied around head in hold-up

Kim Kardashian West

"One of the gang kept telling her to shut up."

Madonna's filthy poll vow to Hillary Clinton supporters

Madonna

It's probably not the endorsement that Hillary Clinton wanted

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

TOM Cruise returns to kick some butt as Jack Reacher.

MOVIE REVIEW: No blaze of glory for Dan Brown's Inferno

SAVING THE WORLD AGAIN: Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

Tom Hanks and director Ron Howard team up again in Inferno.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E9 - bachelor boy band

Georgia Love and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FANS farewell fire fighter Cam, aka Mr May.

Down on your own little private farm near the coast.

156 Amos Lane, Palmers Channel 2463

House 4 3 6 $695,000

156 Amos road Palmers Channel has all the attributes for the full time farmer or the life styler alike. Having a total land area of approximately 33 hectares it...

Red hot sellers offering red hot small acreage package

26 King Parrot Parade, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 4 $529,000

The family is calling us to Bundaberg and we are super keen to join them now that they are too far away for a day trip! With a selling attitude like that comes a...

Market Mover

18 Flaherty Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This property is sure to grab the attention of all investors, first home buyers and downsizer's alike. This well presented, neat and sweet home has a great view...

Lifestyle or Invest - Your Choice

6 Bellevue Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 1 AUCTION

Located on an elevated position with scenic views in South Grafton is a lovely 4 bedroom house that exudes style and character. With close proximity to transport...

Bring Us Your Offers!

18 Clarence Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Less than 5 minutes from the CBD this lovingly restored Queenslander-style residence boasts much more than your standard old-world charm... Polished timber...

CERTAINLY BANG FOR YOUR BUCK!

22 Swan Hill Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 5 2 11 $399,000

As suburbia gets more and more dense there is absolutely no denying a large percentage of the 2460 market are looking for larger allotments. Waterview Heights is...

Perfect blend of the old and the new

3 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 2 2 $410,000

If there is one sure fire winning combination in real estate it is "style" and "position". This home has both these aspects in spades. What a fabulous blend of old...

Lot 84 - 791.7 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 84 Aberdeen Place, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lot 84 - 791.7 m2. Great block in the cul ... $149,000

Agents Comment: Lot 84 - 791.7 m2. Great block in the cul de sac, good size near 800 m2 and has that desired Northern rear aspect. The shape is appealing for those...

Stable investment like no other in Maclean

Units 1 & 2/21 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

4 2 1 $349,500

Everyone is looking for a stable investment particular those entering the market for the first time. Just have a look at this opportunity. Units 1 and 2, 21...

WHEN ONLY TWO WILL DO

8 Riverview Street, Iluka 2466

House 4 2 4 $565,000

This property has two titles, two road frontages, and two storeys. It is on the corner of Spencer Street and Riverview Street. It is 200 metrs to the river and the...

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

Developer: Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home