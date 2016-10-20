Council to cut Lismore hospital parking costs

The new parking restrictions around the Lismore Base Hospital have not been popular. Hunter Street.

A CAMPAIGN targeting the cost of parking around Lismore Base Hospital by hospital workers, unions and the local community has delivered results.

Lismore City Council has agreed to cut the cost of parking at last night's council meeting

The council endorsed a mayoral minute from mayor Isaac Smith proposing to reduce the price of paid parking in Dalziell Street from $5 a day to $2 a day.

The council also agreed to investigate the introduction of all day parking in Hunter Street, and reducing the cost of parking in Uralba Street.

HSU NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes said the council had listened to the voices of the local community, and acted to bring the cost of parking around the hospital in line with parking in the Lismore CBD.

"Workers at Lismore Base Hospital have been reluctantly split into two camps - those lucky enough to 'win' a permanent spot in the secure undercover car park for $12 a week, and those forced to pay more than double that amount for the privilege of parking in the surrounding streets," he said.

"The situation is clearly unfair, especially on low paid hospital workers such as kitchen staff and cleaners.

"Congratulations to mayor Isaac Smith for recognising the need to get this fixed, and for putting the wheels in motion. There is still some more work to do, but this is very positive step forward."

Mr Hayes said 2,400 people had signed the community petition calling for council parking in the area to be set at $2 a day, while candidates in the recent council election also signed a union-organised pledge to implement $2 a day parking .

Mr Hayes said further changes to parking in the precinct had to be worked through with state government agencies, including RMS and NSW Health.

"It's now time for the State Member for Lismore, Thomas George MP to step up to the plate and ensure NSW Health makes better use of on-site parking at the hospital," he said.

"We look forward to seeing $2 a day parking extended to other local streets in the near future."