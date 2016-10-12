Council to reveal plans for controversial indoor centre

Janine and Ross McPherson pictured just after they announced they would not be renewing the lease on the Maclean Indoor Sports Centre.

AN INTERIM manager for the Maclean Indoor Sports Centre will be revealed next week.

Clarence Valley Council's director corporate governance and works Troy Anderson told a committee meeting this week that a report containing details of an interim manager would come to Tuesday's full council meeting.

The council's corporate governance and works committee meeting on Tuesday unanimously voted to change the management model for the controversial centre to a retainer model in line with the two council indoor sports centres at Grafton and Yamba.

The meeting also approved the long-term management of the centre go out to tender, with two management models.

It recommends the tenders include options for 100% contractor income retention and 50% income sharing with the council.

The closure of the centre has been controversial with a spokesman for the previous managers, McPherson Sport, Ross McPherson, critical of the council.

One of his gripes was the management model, as the managers of the other two indoor centres were paid a retainer, while he paid the council rent.

Mr McPherson and his daughter Janine, who managed the centre for five years, turned down an option to renew the lease at the centre for another five years, citing a poor relationship with the council as one of their issues.

Despite this the couple told the council they could stay on as interim managers after their lease expired on September 17.

Council staff turned down the offer because the council was in caretaker mode for the election and was constitutionally unable to make the decision.

New mayor Jim Simmons said it was good to get the indoor centre going again, but did have misgivings.

"I don't quite understand why the council is paying three firms to operate businesses from premises we own, that concerns me,” he said.