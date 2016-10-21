Council wants your opinion on proposed special rate rise

RESIDENTS of the Clarence Valley local government area will soon be asked to comment on whether the council should apply for a special rate rise that would replace the current one off rise of 6.5% with a permanent rise of about 9%.

This would increase the current rate level by 1.8% plus the 2017/18 rate peg amount.

Clarence Valley Mayor, Jim Simmons, said a decision on whether to apply for the special rate variation (SRV) would not be made until the community have had it's say.

"At this stage all we are after is public comment," he said.

"Council will decide whether to apply for an SRV only after that comment is received and considered. We want as many people as possible to provide their views so we can get a clear picture of what the community wants.

"We won't make any decision until our December meeting an even then we would only decide whether to apply. A decision on whether to proceed with a rise will not be made until June next year."

There will be public meetings, street and shopping centre "pop-up" information stalls, a dedicated information web site and more for people to have their say.