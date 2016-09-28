Councillors give their new mayor the thumbs up

The Clarence Valley's new mayor Jim Simmons (right) with deputy mayor Jason Kingsley.

NEW CLARENCE Valley Mayor Jim Simmons comes to his post with clear support from his fellow councillors, winning office with a 7-2 vote.

His only rival for the job, Karen Toms, conceded to him before the vote.

"Even before the vote I said to him, 'congratulations Mr Mayor',” Cr Toms said.

Councillors are saying Cr Simmons and his new deputy Cr Jason Kingsley will be a unifying influence on the council.

KAREN TOMS: "I'm very happy he's the mayor. He's a fair, level-headed man who's a very good listener. I'm looking forward to this council being a lot more united than the last one.”

ARTHUR LYSAUGHT: "I feel Jim has the attributes we need for the new council. Both he and (deputy mayor) Jason Kingsley are outstanding people. I'm genuinely hoping the council improves this year and gets rid of the negativity that's held it back.”

GREG CLANCY: "I think he'll do a wonderful job. He's got the support of everyone which is an important thing. I'm very positive about it. We do have a new council and it will function differently with Jim at the helm.”

ANDREW BAKER: "I wouldn't have voted for him if I didn't think it would be a good result. I've known Jim for a long time and always admired his integrity and his ability to consider things that I can't even imagine need to be considered and ultimately to stick with what he believes in.”

The Daily Examiner is chasing comment from the remaining four councillors, Peter Ellem, Debrah Novak, Jason Kingsley and Richie Williamson.