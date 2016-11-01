26°
Country muster on target for new records says Wendy

Tim Howard
| 1st Nov 2016 11:15 AM
Country performer Adam Harvey with Clarence Valley Country Muster organiser Wendy Gordon.
Country performer Adam Harvey with Clarence Valley Country Muster organiser Wendy Gordon.

THE CLARENCE Valley Country Muster can keep setting new records says its founder Wendy Gordon.

Bouyed by another massive turnout, with more than 500 vans packing into her property at Calliope between Ulmarra and Tucabia, Ms Gordon said much of the organisation has already been locked in.

"The artists are booked. People like Jet Williams, the daughter of Hank Williams, Tania Kernaghan and Chad Morgan are signed up already,” she said.

"And we have already taken more than 220 van bookings from people booking ahead for next year.”

Ms Gordon said the week of country music entertainment could not have gone more smoothly.

"It was absolutely amazing, nothing went wrong. It was so smooth,” she said.

The success makes her think the 500 vans she catered for this year could easily grow more than 700.

"We allow 7m x 14m spaces, which gives me a capacity of 750 here,” she said.

"And my brother-in-law leases the property next to my place, where we had about 50 or 60 vans this year.

"Also I have good neighbours. And wire cutters.”

Ms Gordon said her lead act, Australian country music star Adam Gordon put on a show to remember.

"He was the headline act on Saturday night and closed the whole show on Sunday with some stunning performances,” she said.

"It was amazing how all the performers and the audience were standing up waving their hands in the air at the end.”

Ms Gordons said the whole region benefited from bringing some many visitors to the area

"On the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays the walk-ups (amateur country performers) didn't start to lunchtime which gave people a chance to get into town to have a look at the Jacarandas and other things that Grafton has got going,” she said.

"As Richie Williamson said in his speech, if there's 500 vans here and the all spend $200 on fuel, that's good for the region just for a start.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Clarence Valley Country Muster founder Wendy Gordon says she has booked in the talent to make next year's event even bigger and better.

