Couple killed in crash believed to be locals

TWO people have been killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck on the Gwydir Highway, west of Grafton.

The road was closed in both directions for almost six hours yesterday as emergency services responded to the crash, which occurred near McLennan's Lane at Waterview Heights just after 10.30am. NSW Ambulance Paramedics attempted to assist the male driver of the car and a female passenger, however, both died at the scene.

The victims are yet to be formally identified, although it is believed they were an elderly couple from the Clarence Valley.

The driver of the truck, a prime mover, suffered shock and was conveyed to hospital for treatment and mandatory testing.

Coffs/Clarence duty officer Bob Hansick said early investigations had established the Hyundai sedan was travelling towards Grafton when it crossed onto the incorrect side of the road, resulting in in the death of both occupants of the sedan.

The prime mover came to a stop nearby, in a paddock on the side of the highway.

The circumstances surrounding the impact are still under investigation.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

