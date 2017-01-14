Couple's light up donations raise $56,000 for charity

The head of fundraising for the Sydney Childrens Hospital Network, Mark Stewart, presents Angela and Jim Clark with a plaque to commemorate raising $53,000 for the Childrens Hospital at Westmead. The couple have added $3000 to the pot with their 2016 light up.

TWENTY years of lighting up their Turf St home at Christmas has a Grafton family in the same league as corporates like Telstra when it come to charitable donations.

Angela and Jim Clark started asking for gold coin donations to raise money for the Children's Hospital at Weastmead in 1996 and to date have raised $56,000 for the cause.

Before Christmas the couple were in Sydney to receive an award from the Sydney Children's Hospital Network for their efforts.

"When we went to the function at Dooley's Lidcombe Catholic Club, there were different tables for different levels of fund raisers,” Mr Clark said.

"Our table was for the $50,000 to $100,000 donors and there were tables for the $100,000 to $150,000 and $150,000 plus donors.

"We were amazed that companies like Telstra were on our table.

"In fact it was surprising, there were relatively few individuals and couples on our tables. It was mainly corporates.”

Angela and Jim Clark , with their dogs Tara and Kayok, tidying up their Christmas lights display in Turf St, Grafton. Over 20 years their display has raised almost $56,000 for the Westmead Children's Hospital. Tim Howard

Christmas 2016 raised nearly $3000 for the cause.

The Clarke meet all the expenses for their display, ensuring every dollar donated goes to the hospital charity.

"We were a bit late starting this year,” Mrs Clark said. "A cousin of mine, who I love dearly decided to get married at the start of the month so we were away for about five days when we would have normally been preparing.

"We also had a big storm on the first night we were going to open.”

Over the past seven or eight years the Clarks have created a Santa's Wonderland in their back yard, and used a ride-on lawnmower converted into a train called Fitz Puff Puff to take children on rides.

Mrs Clark said this has been a huge drawcard for them and created a lot of return business.

But she said they were always looking to build on their display.

"We've got a few new attractions for next Christmas which we think will add a fair bit to the display,” Mrs Clark said.

The couple did make one popular addition, with their greeting mascot, a black labrador puppy called Tara joining the operation for the first time.

She is in training to take over from the couple's golden labrador Kayok, who has filled the role for more than a decade.