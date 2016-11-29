33°
News

Court applauds rooftop protesters in face of police charges

Jarrard Potter
| 29th Nov 2016 10:30 AM
Supplied image of (L-R) Brisbane women Ellen Sargent, Kelly Purnell and Scarlett Squire, who climbed onto the roof of the electoral office of Federal Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Peter Dutton in protest in Brisbane, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. The women say they're offended by the Turnbull government's plans to ban all adults sent to offshore immigration centres on Nauru and Manus Island from ever entering Australia, regardless of whether they're found to be refugees or not. (AAP Image/Scarlett Squire) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Supplied image of (L-R) Brisbane women Ellen Sargent, Kelly Purnell and Scarlett Squire, who climbed onto the roof of the electoral office of Federal Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Peter Dutton in protest in Brisbane, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. The women say they're offended by the Turnbull government's plans to ban all adults sent to offshore immigration centres on Nauru and Manus Island from ever entering Australia, regardless of whether they're found to be refugees or not. (AAP Image/Scarlett Squire) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY SUPPLIED

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FORMER Maclean High School student Scarlett Squire has been praised by a Queensland magistrate during sentencing for a rooftop protest against tough immigration laws, declaring that if she were his daughter, he would "probably be very proud of her".

>> RELATED STORY: Scarlett's rooftop stand against new refugee plans

The Young Labor president along with Ellen McGovern and Kelly Purnell scaled the roof of Federal Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Peter Dutton's electoral office in Brisbane on November 2 to protest against the Federal Government's legislation to prevent asylum seekers in Nauru and Manus Island from the forcible return of refugees or asylum seekers to a country where they were likely to be subjected to persecution.

 

Supplied image of (L-R) Brisbane women Scarlett Squire, Kelly Purnell and Ellen Sargent, who climbed onto the roof of the electoral office of Federal Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Peter Dutton in protest in Brisbane, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. The women say they're offended by the Turnbull government's plans to ban all adults sent to offshore immigration centres on Nauru and Manus Island from ever entering Australia, regardless of whether they're found to be refugees or not. (AAP Image/Scarlett Squire) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Supplied image of (L-R) Brisbane women Scarlett Squire, Kelly Purnell and Ellen Sargent, who climbed onto the roof of the electoral office of Federal Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Peter Dutton in protest in Brisbane, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. The women say they're offended by the Turnbull government's plans to ban all adults sent to offshore immigration centres on Nauru and Manus Island from ever entering Australia, regardless of whether they're found to be refugees or not. (AAP Image/Scarlett Squire) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY SUPPLIED

 

During sentencing last week, Pine Rivers Magistrate Trevor Morgan handed down a $100 fine each to the trio and recorded no conviction, despite more than $10,000 of police resources spent during their three hour stand.

"Despite the fact that many people might disagree with your protest, you have a valuable right in our community to protest and if one of my daughters was caught doing something like you did, I'd probably be very proud of her," Mr Morgan said.

Mr Morgan also spoke harshly of the charges levelled at the trio, who entered early guilty pleas to charges of unregulated high-risk activities and obstructing police.

"Next they'll be prosecuting people for climbing up on the roof to clean their solar panels," he said.

The comments have raised the ire of Queensland Chief Magistrate Ray Rinaudo, who said "from time to time judicial officers may make a comment about an issue they feel strongly about, however the court is generally no place for political commentary".

Supplied image of (L-R) Brisbane women Ellen Sargent, Kelly Purnell and Scarlett Squire, who climbed onto the roof of the electoral office of Federal Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Peter Dutton in protest in Brisbane, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. The women say they're offended by the Turnbull government's plans to ban all adults sent to offshore immigration centres on Nauru and Manus Island from ever entering Australia, regardless of whether they're found to be refugees or not. (AAP Image/Scarlett Squire) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Supplied image of (L-R) Brisbane women Ellen Sargent, Kelly Purnell and Scarlett Squire, who climbed onto the roof of the electoral office of Federal Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Peter Dutton in protest in Brisbane, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. The women say they're offended by the Turnbull government's plans to ban all adults sent to offshore immigration centres on Nauru and Manus Island from ever entering Australia, regardless of whether they're found to be refugees or not. (AAP Image/Scarlett Squire) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY SUPPLIED
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  asylum seekers court immigration magistrate manus island nauru peter dutton protest

Court applauds rooftop protesters in face of police charges

Court applauds rooftop protesters in face of police charges

THREE women who scaled the roof of federal minister Peter Dutton's electoral office to protest against immigration laws have been praised by a QLD magistrate.

Pilot faces jail term after 11yo girl's death in plane crash

Pilot John Crumpton leaving Lismore court with his wife Leanne after an eight-day District Court trial in February.

Two-year jail term for pilot who crashed into Clarence River

Troy up for more gold at Tamworth

Troy Cassar-Daley poses for a photograph after winning five Golden Guitar's, at the 44th annual Golden Guitar Awards during the Tamworth Country Music Festival, in Tamworth, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016. The Tamworth Country Music Festival runs from the 15th to 24th January, culminating in the Golden Guitar Awards night which celebrates the best of Australian country music. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING

Troy to add more gold to the cabinet in January

Coleen's care second to none

PRESTIGIOUS: The Whiddon Group's CEO Chris Mamarelis, 2016 Board of Directors award winner Coleen Schrader, Whiddon Grafton director of care cervices Sandra Osborne and Whiddon Board Chairperson Mr Len Kearns.

Coleen recognised with prestigious award at gala dinner

Local Partners

The $240M project helping bring Grafton back to life

ONE of the Clarence Valley's most prominent vacant buildings is now the go-to point for community members seeking information about the new Grafton bridge.

Meet the faces behind the highway upgrade: Pt III

Michael Pattinson from the Pacific Compete procurement team.

Scotsman feels right at home in Maclean

Newest way to see the sights of Yamba

Courtney Jade relaxes on one of her pedal boats as she prepares to launch Yamba Pedal Boats at the Marina on December 10

Explore Yamba's waters at your own pace

10 things to do this weekend

Criterion Theatre's Aladdin cast.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Candlelight vigil to break the culture of silence

Rachael Cavanagh prepares for the White Ribbon Day vigil at Memorial Park.

Community comes together for White Ribbon Day

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

DANNII Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie Minogue being a "guiding light" in her life and says she has been the "best mentor.

John Travolta advised by Tom Hanks to accept role

Some very big names swayed Travolta on Simpson show

Troy up for more gold at Tamworth

Troy Cassar-Daley poses for a photograph after winning five Golden Guitar's, at the 44th annual Golden Guitar Awards during the Tamworth Country Music Festival, in Tamworth, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016. The Tamworth Country Music Festival runs from the 15th to 24th January, culminating in the Golden Guitar Awards night which celebrates the best of Australian country music. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING

Troy to add more gold to the cabinet in January

Michael Fassbender makes bedroom noises while working out

Michael Fassbender is "very vocal" when he works out

Iggy Azalea slammed by Guy Sebastian

GUY Sebastian has branded Iggy Azalea "a weirdo"

Drake a no-show for $330k show in Abu Dhabi

Drake did not perform at a gig he was paid $335,000 for

Iggy sends birthday props to her plastic surgeon

Iggy Azalea paid tribute to her plastic surgeon on his birthday

VALUE BUYING

4 Strauss Place, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 4 $380,000

Commanding in position, commanding views of the valleys and river, commanding facade and solid brick construction, commanding floor space with over 350m2 inclusive...

Stone cottage makes for ideal home for singles or couples.

35 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $320,000

Whilst there are lots of opportunities to buy homes in Maclean town centre, there are a restricted number of homes that fall into the category that provides...

Smack in the centre of Maclean with beautiful views...

1 Islay Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $372,000

The high demand for solid 3 bedroomer brick homes in Maclean with views overlooking the town to river is always strong. The opportunity to secure one is often a...

Reach For The Stars!!

3 Gemini Street, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Positioned on a low maintenance, flood free block this brick and tile home is not to be missed. Situated at Junction Hill in the sought after Zodiac Estate this...

Forward thinking

1092 Pacific Highway, Ulmarra 2462

House 3 1 By Negotiation

Perfect for those who don't want neighbours, love to make a lot of noise, don't particularly want to maintain acres but would love the benefit and views of rolling...

Every Day Is Like A Summer Holiday

42/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 2 2 $560,000

With a prime easterly aspect overlooking Pippi Beach to the Pacific Ocean, this well planned apartment not only presents a great investment opportunity but also...

Keep It Simple

1 Cox Street, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $365,000

Perfect for those looking to downsize or invest, this immaculately presented home is sized just right for those who want to keep life simple. Enjoying a sought...

It&#39;s A No-Brainer!

17 Bayview Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $535,000

Well presented and very well planned, this quality brick and tile home is an absolute no-brainer when it comes to buying opportunities in the current market. With...

Few and Far Between

14 Telopea Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $349,000

Enjoying a 670m2 block and a location that not only has you within 5 minutes walk from the local shopping and medical centres, but also taking in a reserve outlook...

The Place To Be This Summer!

32/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $629,000

Perfect as a holiday home, perfect as your permanent home and an all round great investment opportunity, this beachfront apartment is one that you simply can't...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!