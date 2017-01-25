Court 'protects safety' of man charged over beach death

A shrine to Lynette Daley near the scene of her death on 10 Mile Beach.

ONE of the two men who allegedly left a young mother to die on a beach after Australia Day celebrations has been allowed by a court to change address, but where he lives continues to be suppressed - for his own safety.

Adrian Attwater, 42, and Paul Maris, 46, are on bail after being charged over the death of mother-of-seven Lynette Daley on a north coast beach on January 27, 2011.

Justice David Davies in the Supreme Court has today allowed Attwater to change his bail conditions by moving house but his legal aid lawyer asked the judge not to even read out his new address in court.

Violence erupted when the two friends appeared at Grafton Local Court last year after the charges were laid.

Continuing the suppression order on Attwater's address, Judge Davies said: "The order is necessary to protect the safety of the accused person."

Ms Daley died from shocking internal injuries after a day drinking with the two men. Her blood alcohol level was .35.

Attwater has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated sexual assault and Maris has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to manslaughter and aggravated sexual assault.

The court had previously suppressed the addresses of both men.

They are due to appear in court again on February 10.