Courtney proved how UGLY she is on Sunday

COUTNEY Hoy really showed hour UGLY she was on Sunday when she took over the Lawrence Tavern to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation's UGLY Bartender Competition.

Heading into her final fundraiser, Ms Hoy had already raised $5000 with help from the community, but the monster raffle and auction she held on Sunday took her total to over $12,000.

"To us that's nothing, to our family when Siobhan was there, we calculated it was $24,000 for her stay during treatment," she said.

"We can't really repay the Leukaemia Foundation, whatever we can do, we will do it for them."

Ms Hoy added that she couldn't believe the support she got from the whole community.

"I am proud of the community for getting behind me and supporting me, to reach that goal," she said.

Ms Hoy said there wasn't a huge crowd on Sunday, but people were more than happy to donate money.

"In the auction alone we made $5285 and then the rest was donations, the main raffle prize was won by Gwen Lewis," she said.

Ms Hoy added that Ms Lewis' partner has succumb to leukaemia and this prize of two nights at the Angourie Rainforest Resort was a good opportunity for her to spend some quality time with her family.

Local jockey Matt McGurren paid $1000 for two days of building labour from former Grafton Ghosts captain-coach Ben McLennan.