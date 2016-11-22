Courtney's $16K fourth most 'ugly' in the state

YOU BEAUTY: Courtney Hoy raised more than $16,000 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

COURTNEY Hoy said seeing her sister battle blood cancer over the past year made her determined to help the Leukaemia Foundation that helped her family so much.

"I was inspired because the foundation helped us so much as a family. I wouldn't know where we'd be today if it wasn't for them," she said.

So based out of her family pub at the Lawrence Tavern, Courtney raised more than $16,000 in the annual 'UGLY Bartender fundraiser for the foundation, becoming the fourth highest fundraiser in the state.

"The people who were ahead of me in the fundraising came from places with much higher populations like Dubbo and Sydney," she said.

"So the support behind me in a community of only 1000 people is just amazing."

Courtney raised money through raffles and donations on the bar, as well as two major events and said everyone was willing to get behind the cause.

"Everyone who came in seemed to want to give, whether it was $2 or $500, people were always willing to donate and support me," she said.