Coutts Crossing ready for night cricket action

Tim Tilse will return to the top of the batting order when Coutts Crossing take on Tucabia-Copmanhurst tonight.

NIGHT CRICKET: Coutts Crossing will be looking to start 2017 on a winning note in the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket competition.

With two games back-to-back against Tucabia Copmanhurst tonight and then South Services next Wednesday, captain Bill North said getting a win in both games would be important for his team's finals chances.

"We always enjoy night cricket, so it'll be good to get the ball rolling again for the new year," North said.

"We're sitting middle of the table at the moment, so it's pretty important for us to get a couple of results to set us up for the rest of the competition.

"We have a fairly high standard for ourselves, seeing as though we've been finalists for the last two years."

Tucabia-Copmanhurst are yet to claim a win from their two games so far in the competition, and North said seeing off their strike bowlers would be key to gaining victory.

"We will be going back to a top-order formula that's worked well so far for us this season," he said.

"Tim Tilse got us off to a blinder the last two games he played at the top of the order.

"The key will be getting through those early overs without losing too many wickets. (Brad) Chard and (Chris) Adamson are their strike bowlers, so if we can have some key batsmen still at the crease when the change bowlers come on hopefully they can really cash in."

Two players in the Coutts side will be making their debut tonight, with Ryley Cropper and Aaron Bailey to get their first taste of night cricket action.

"Hopefully they get a chance to show us what they can do," North said.

Round 12 of the Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket competition starts at 5.45pm at McKittrick Park tonight.