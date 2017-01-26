31°
Coutts prevail in Night Cricket thriller

Bill North | 26th Jan 2017 3:48 PM
STRIKE BOWLER: Adam Elliott took 3 for 18 off 5 overs in Coutts Crossing's win.
STRIKE BOWLER: Adam Elliott took 3 for 18 off 5 overs in Coutts Crossing's win. Adam Hourigan

NIGHT CRICKET: Coutts Crossing held their nerve to win a tense Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket clash by 10 runs over Tucabia-Copmanhurst on Wednesday night.

After winning the toss and setting 7 for 160, Coutts Crossing put themselves in the box seat at McKittrick Park when they had Tucabia 3 for 29 in the 10th over.

But an aggressive 66-run partnership between Bob McKenzie (45) and Daniel Cootes (37) resurrected Tucabia's run chase and kept the required rate from creeping above a run-a-ball.

But the return of opening bowlers Zac Page (2 for 18 off 5) and Adam Elliott (3 for 18 off 5) helped apply the clamps and Tucabia still required 15 when Joel Gosson (2 for 29 off 4.5) charged in to deliver the final over of the match.

The equation was down to 10 off two balls when Chris Adamson (10) finally holed out to Eli Fahey on the long on fence to be all out 10 runs shy of the total.

The win ends any sniff of hope in the competition for Tucabia while Coutts Crossing are well-positioned for a finals berth ahead of an all-important clash next Wednesday against unbeaten South Services.

Earlier a quickfire 63-run, seven-over stand between skipper Bill North (42) and Eli Fahey (41) helped set the platform for Coutts Crossing's competitive total.

Scoreboard

Clarence River Cricket Association

CLEAVERS NIGHT CRICKET

Round 12

TUCABIA COPMANHURST V COUTTS CROSSING

At McKittrick Park

Toss: Coutts Crossing

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings

T Tilse lbw b Chard 0

B North lbw b Cootes 42

N Wood b Lloyd 5

E Fahey b Blanch 41

L Cox c Arandale b Adamson 10

AB Elliott c Cootes b Blanch 14

B Cotten st Woods b Blanch 10

RS Gaddes not out 3

J Gosson not out 2

Extras (b 4, lb 7, w 22, nb 0) 33

SEVEN wickets for 160

Overs: 30

FoW: 1-3(T Tilse) 2-16(N Wood) 3-79(B North) 4-114(L Cox) 5-123(E Fahey) 6-146(AB Elliott) 7-150(B Cotten)

Bowling: B Chard 3-0-6-1, TJ Blackadder 5-0-23-0, SM Lloyd 3-0-22-1, JL Arandale 5-0-43-0, DJ Cootes 5-1-19-1, CA Adamson 5-2-21-1, BR Blanch 4-0-15-3.

Tucabia 1st Innings

DW Woods c Gosson b Elliott 3

M Summers c Page b Gosson 4

T Bultitude b Fahey 5

BJ McKenzie c Cox b Wood 45

DJ Cootes c North b Page 37

J Yardy lbw b Page 6

B Chard c Page b Elliott 9

TJ Blackadder b Elliott 13

CA Adamson c Fahey b Gosson 10

BR Blanch run out (Gosson) 4

JL Arandale not out 0

Extras (b 1, lb 0, w 10, nb 4) 15

ALL-OUT for 151

Overs: 29.5

FoW: 1-6(DW Woods) 2-13(M Summers) 3-29(T Bultitude) 4-95(BJ McKenzie) 5-110(DJ Cootes) 6-111(J Yardy) 7-128(B Chard) 8-145(TJ Blackadder) 9-149(BR Blanch) 10-151(CA Adamson)

Bowling: Z Page 5-0-18-2, AB Elliott 5-0-18-3, J Gosson 4.5-0-29-2, E Fahey 2-0-16-1, N Wood 5-1-22-1, B Cotten 3-0-26-0, B North 5-0-21-0.

Coutts Crossing won by 10 runs

Grafton Daily Examiner
