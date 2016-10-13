22°
Cox, Tilse star in century stand for Coutts

Bill North | 13th Oct 2016 12:37 PM
BOYS IN BLUE: Adam Elliott bowls for Coutts Crossing.
BOYS IN BLUE: Adam Elliott bowls for Coutts Crossing. Adam Hourigan Photography

NIGHT CRICKET: Coutts Crossing got off to a perfect start in the Cleavers Night Cricket Competition courtesy of a brutal century stand from Luke Cox and Tim Tilse.

After their bowlers toiled hard to restrict Westlawn to just 8 for 108 off 30 overs, the opening pair proceeded to make light work of the target. Their 100-run partnership lasted just 76 balls in a dazzling display of big hitting and sublime timing.

Cox struck seven boundaries and cleared the rope twice on his way to 52, while Tilse rediscovered his best form hitting the ball to all parts of the ground with six fours in his 45 not out.

Earlier Westlawn won the toss on a very good batting strip, with openers Simon Wilson (12) and Luke McLachlan (16) putting on a steady 30-run stand. But after debutant Riley Chevalley broke the shackles with Wilson's dismissal in the ninth over Coutts applied the clamps and Westlawn were unable to wriggle out of second gear.

Number four batsman Kallen Lawrence grafted his way to 40 not out, but sizeable lacked support at the other end.

Zac Page (2 for 16 off 5) returned to cash in with two wickets at the death in a strong all-round bowling effort for Coutts.

SCOREBOARD

CLEAVERS NIGHT CRICKET

Round 1, Wednesday

Coutts Crossing v Westlawn

At McKittrick Park

Toss: Westlawn

Westlawn Innings

SM Wilson c Elliott b RL Chevalley 12

L McLachlan b McLachlan 16

JP Rainbow b B Cotten 12

K Lawrence not out 40

PJ Vidler c McLachlan b Fahey 4

B Shipman run out (L Cox) 6

N Green b Page 3

C Broomhall b Page 0

AP Cahill run out (B North) 4

JA Blanch not out 0

Extras (b 0, lb 2, w 6, nb 3) 11

EIGHT wickets for 108

Overs: 30

FoW: 1-30(SM Wilson) 2-31(L McLachlan) 3-55(JP Rainbow) 4-61(PJ Vidler) 5-92(B Shipman) 6-99(N Green) 7-99(C Broomhall) 8-106(AP Cahill)

Bowling: Z Page 5-1-16-2, A McLachlan 5-1-11-1, RL Chevalley 3-0-21-1, B Cotten 5-0-18-1, E Fahey 4-0-14-1, D Ensby 3-0-12-0, AB Elliott 5-0-14-0.

Coutts Crossing Innings

T Tilse not out 45

L Cox c Rainbow b McLachlan 52

R Cotten not out 7

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 5, nb 0) 5

ONE wicket for 109

Overs: 14

Bowling: N Blanch 3-0-26-0, JA Blanch 2-0-11-0, PJ Vidler 2-0-25-0, N Green 3-0-19-0, B Shipman 3-0-23-0, L McLachlan 1-0-5-1.

* Coutts Crossing won by 9 wickets

COMING UP

Oct 19: Souths v Easts

Oct 26: Tucabia v Brothers

Nov 2: Westlawn v Harwood

Nov 9: Brothers v Souths

Nov 16: Easts v Coutts

Nov 23: Souths v Tucabia

Nov 30: Harwood v Easts

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence river cricket association, coutts crossing, crca, cricket, mckittrick park, night cricket, westlawn

