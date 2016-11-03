CRANES takes out Gold Cup again

THERE were tears, cheers and proud smiles all round from CRANES' Big River Amateur Theatre Sensation, as they were announced the winners of Jacaranda Thursday's Gold Cup for a second year in a row.

Based on a musical they performed in July called Not So Sweet Charity, their skit got the crowd and judges grooving to their beat with dance routines to songs like Hey Big Spender and Rhythm of Life.

The victory was an especially proud moment for Jacaranda Party Princess Shannon Carter, who works at CRANES but had to miss out on the street performances to complete her royal duties.

"I've seen all their plays this year and done a lot of work backstage, so I was a bit devastated I couldn't do the performances in the street," Ms Carter said.

"But it's just so amazing to see them win. They love it and it makes their whole year, it really does," she said.

Show co-ordinator Karen Ninness was in tears after the announcement, and later said the win had once again proven the abilities of CRANES clients.

CRANES case worker Leanne Smith added: "They might have some physical limitations but it certainly doesn't stop them from achieving."

Mrs Smith said all of the other shows, which included special appearances from Donald Trump, Frozen's Elsa and Elvis, were of exceptionally high quality.

Westlawn Finance came a close second for its show Guess That Movie, which had some great acting from the Ghostbusters and Men in Black and extravagant Priscilla: Queen of the Desert costumes.

Elder's Real Estate took out third prize for its take on Old McDonald's Farm.