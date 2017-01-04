28°
News

Man charged over crash that caused leg amputation

4th Jan 2017 6:11 AM
Paramedics conveyed the motorbike rider to Lismore Base.
Paramedics conveyed the motorbike rider to Lismore Base. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN has been charged over a crash that saw another man's leg amputated.

Just before 10am on Monday 12 December 2016, a Subaru Impreza and a Hyosung motorbike collided on Bentley Road, Tuncester.

Officers from Richmond Local Area Command and Far North Coast Crash Investigation Unit attended the scene and began investigations.

The 22-year-old man riding the motorcycle was treated at the scene and conveyed to Lismore Base Hospital before being transferred to the Gold Coast Hospital.

Since the collision the man has had his right leg amputated.

Following investigations, the 24-year-old man who was driving the Subaru was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and overtaking when it is unsafe.

He is due to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday 13 February 2017.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bentley road dangerous driving tuncester

Centrelink debacle worsens as Aussies face forced debt

Centrelink debacle worsens as Aussies face forced debt

THE Centrelink debacle is getting worse, with more Australians each day revealing they have been slugged with demands to pay back tens of thousands of dollars they...

Yamba couple celebrate start of 2017 with $1.3 million win

A lucky Yamba couple has won $1.3 million in Saturday Lotto.

What a way to start the new year

Holloway recogised as a shining example

Jed Holloway has used recent time on the sideline with injury to increase his community work.

Yamba product has long record of community work

Swift funeral a fitting sendoff for speedway caller

GONE NOT FORGOTTEN: Frank Inmon's sons, Nick, Brad and Brett and grandsons are the pallbearers for his coffin at the Grafton Salvation Army Hall on Tuesday.

Frank Inmon hated funerals so his own was short and sweet.

Local Partners

Yamba Ocean Swims take over the water

If there is one thing to be said about this year's Yamba Ocean Swims, it has proven age is no barrier to having a good time.

High tide for novelties at Brooms Head

FUN: One of the heats for the 'Brooms Beach Boat Races' during the Maclean Lions Club's annual 'Brooms Head Family Fun Day' yesterday.

Sports day rides another wave of success

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Family fun on Yamba beach

FUN IN THE SUN: One of the creations at the Yamba Rotary Family Fun Day on Yamba Main Beach.

A day in the sand for Rotary family fun day.

Want to start your own nightclub?

Want to start your own nightclub?

LG Electronics has unveiled new speakers catering for those who want to start their own nightclub to cinema fans wanting 4K audio to match their 4K television.

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

One of the world's tallest observation wheels, the High Roller, dominates the Las Vegas skyline.

Who will be the shining stars of world's top tech show?

The man behind the music of Moana

Musician Opetaia Foa'i performs onstage at the world premiere of Disney's Moana.

Opetaia Foa’i wrote and performed the movie's theme song.

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

“I missed you so much. Incredibly thankful to have you back."

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

Ariane Labed and Michael Fassbender play master assassins in the movie Assassin's Creed.

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a good movie.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Panoramic Vistas

12 Riverside Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 3 AUCTION

With alluring river views encapsulating the entirety of Susan Island and the surrounding hinterland this timeless piece of history offers a premier location along...

NEW YEAR&#39;S BREEZE - YOU JUST FOUND YOUR DREAM HOME IN YOUR DREAM STREET

22 Grevillia Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 6 $419,000

A reluctant sale of this beautiful Queenslander brick home could very well be a life-changer for you. With hardwood verandas all round and hardwood flooring...

Lot 7 Stockmans Rest

7 Stockmans Rest, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Currently under contract subject to registration of the plan. $159,000

Currently under contract subject to registration of the plan.

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

One for the Money!

199 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 AUCTION

With the local market on a steady and continual rise, properties offering investor appeal are becoming few and far between with that said 199 Ryan could easily be...

Sure to Impress!

15 Eggins Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Tucked away in one of Westlawn's most sought-after locations, 15 Eggins Street is the kind of property that is sure to attract attention. Having undergone numerous...

Buy Now Benefit Later

1/54 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

Town House 4 2 1 AUCTION

Looking for an investment property with good rental income? Well look no further! 1/54 Mary Street Grafton ticks all the boxes. Being close to schools, the...

Your Chance To Invest Is Here

17 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Located in the heart of Coutts Crossing, this delightful home offers ample potential. Suited for buyers across all categories this property is situated on 1,125m2...

Owner Selling Off Assets

43 Ridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This three bedroom, one bathroom and single lock up garage home has plenty to offer! With two living areas followed by three large sized rooms, the great size of...

Perfect For The Small Family!

16 Edgecombe Avenue, Junction Hill 2460

House 3 3 2 $ 330,000

This affordable three bedroom, two bathroom home is perfect for a small family or first home buyers. Located at Junction Hill this split level house will suit your...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

The best summer stays still around

Check out some holiday properties still available to rent

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!