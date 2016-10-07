'Creepy clown' allegedly spotted in Grafton: What's the deal?

NOT CLOWNING AROUND: This photo was allegedly taken in See Park, Grafton.

COULROPHOBIA: A fear of clowns that has sometimes been discussed in terms of a specific phobia.

If you have this condition, you may not want to read on.

Unconfirmed reports of creepy clowns running around the streets of Grafton, Ballina, Lismore and Grafton last night have sparked a huge reaction from social media.

A post on North Coast Crime about the reports had already attracted 247 shares and close to 600 comments in the space of 10 hours.

It comes after a spate of creepy-clown sightings being reported in states across America over the past few months, with people saying "suspicious clowns were attempting to lure children into the woods".

But why?

One theory suggests the clowns could be linked to release of a new horror film.

Other people have suggested they are just jumping on a bandwagon.

Since yesterday, several Facebook pages including 'The clowns are coming' and 'Australian Clown Purge - Ain't Clowning' have popped up in the with cryptic messages 'warning' people in Melbourne and Sydney that they are coming.

What do you think? Is it a hoax, movie promotion or could clowning be the new from of planking?

Whatever it is, it's definitely creepy.