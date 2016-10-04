CRICKET: South Services ship sinks for season 2016/17

South Services bowler Adam Spies returns to his mark in the Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League match between Tucabia Copmanhurst and South Services at McKittrick Park on Saturday, 24th of October, 2015. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

CRICKET: On the eve of a new season in the whites, South Services Cricket Club are in a spot of turmoil. A lack of player numbers has virtually ended any chance of the club playing Premier League cricket this summer.

The departure of lead pace attack option Adam Spies to former club GDSC Easts and leading batsman Brendan Cleaver to the golf greens has put the club's first grade aspirations in jeopardy.

An executive decision was made by club president David Atherton to wind back their top grade operations to focus on the fostering and development of the talent in their youth ranks through a stronger presence in Clarence River Cricket Association's lower grades. This season Souths, who field first and third grade sides in 2015/16, have nominated teams in second grade and third grade.

It is understood this will be the first time in the club's history in the CRCA, which spans back to their introduction as Southhampton Cricket Club in the late 1930s, that they will not field a team in the top competition.

South Services captain Brendan Cleaver waits for his next batting partner post dismissal in the CRCA Cleavers Mechanical 30-over Night Cricket match between South Services and GDSC Easts at McKittrick Park on Wednesday, 20th of January, 2016.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

It was a "disappointing" decision but one that had to be made according to former president and South Services stalwart Jason Thompson.

"I have spoken to the new president about this decision and it is definitely disappointing for the club," he said. "It is definitely the first time we won't be playing Premier League since the competition started.

"The club is just in the cycle where we have not had the stream of juniors coming through in the last five years ready to move into Premier League this season."

Thompson was quick to point out that it is an issue not limited to the Souths club but is evident across multiple local sporting codes.

The plan for South Services is to utilise their second grade side as a development nursery giving their rising juniors plenty of time in two-day cricket.

"By dropping back to second grade it gives the blokes that are genuine Premier League starters a chance to help our young blokes coming through," Thompson said.

"Guys like [Justin] Jugger Rainbow - who returned to the side last year - they are of a vintage where their wisdom is better than their capabilities at the moment.

"We have some great young cricketers playing senior cricket and hopefully in a year's time they will form a nucleus to build a first grade side around.

"While it is disappointing, I still believe this is the best decision moving forward for the club."

ServicesTom Kroehnert (left) and wicket keeper Luke Sullivan during the CRCA match between Services and Coutts at McKittrick Park, South Grafton on Saturday, 13th February, 2016. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner Debrah Novak

CRCA president and long term Services' juggernaught Tom Kroehnert admitted it was one of the hardest decisions he has been a part of.

"It was definitely a hard decision for the club," he said. "From a CRCA point of view it is certainly not ideal to lose a side from the top grade.

"From a Souths point of view it is obviously upsetting, but it is the right move for us to make. We simply did not have the numbers to make up a competitive Premier League side."

Matt Dalton opened the bowling for South Services in the CRCA 3rd Grade match between Coutts Crossing and South Services at Rushforth Park on Saturday, 24th of October, 2015. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

While Thompson was hopeful the club would be back fighting in the Premier League this time next year, Kroehnert said it was too early to make a call on that just yet.

"A lot of these young fellas will be stepping up into two-day cricket for the first time this season," he said. "It is a big change from playing one day cricket on synthetic wickets in third grade."

The loss of South Services has left the Premier League at an even number of teams meaning there will be no weekly byes across the season.

It will mean a shorter competition in terms of weeks, with one of those added to an extended mid-season Christmas break.

Kroehnert said he expected a similar level of competition to last season in first grade with the depature of South Services not affecting the status quo too much.

"It was highly competitive last season for a few of the sides," he said. "That should not change this season. I expect you will see much of the same level of skill and experience running around for each side."

Premier League competition gets underway this Saturday with Harwood hosting Westlawn at Harwood Oval, Brothers hosting Tucabia Copmanhurst at Ellem Oval and Coutts Crossing doing battle with GDSC Easts at McKittrick Park.