Cricketer receives surgery after painful blow

Batting is Matt Blanch at the Premier League cricket held at Ulmarra with Tucabia batting and Harwood fielding. Photo: Leigh Jensen 28 February 2015

CRICKET: A collective groan could be heard across McKittrick Park when Tucabia-Copmanhurst fielder Matt Blanch was struck by a full-blooded shot at close range.

Blanch had been fielding 'fine leg to fine leg' when his captain Bob McKenzie decided to relieve his teammate of some distance between overs, swapping him to a close-in position near the bat.

RELATED: Ellis half-century in vain as Tucabia roll through Easts

Not wearing a box, in the very next over Blanch was struck by the ball below the belt line. It was soon realised the sickening blow was not just one of those unfortunate moments you can simply rub better and laugh off.

The umpires called an early tea break and Blanch was rushed to Grafton Base Hospital with a ruptured testicle.

Blanch received emergency surgery and according to Clarence River Cricket Association sources the surgery was a success without further complications and Blanch was discharged from hospital on Sunday.

SCORECARD

TUCABIA COPMANHURST V GDSC EASTS

At McKittrick Park

Toss: Tucabia Copmanhurst

Umpires: Terry Brien, Tim Kinnane

Tucabia 1st Innings 8(dec)-257

GDSC Easts 1st Innings

S Connor c Bultitude b Adamson 49

B Hill c Bultitude b Chard 2

N Harris c Cootes b Adamson 0

A Latham lbw b Chard 5

JR Grieve b Chard 0

J Ellis b Adamson 64

B Knight b Chard 17

BJ Shaw lbw b Buchanan 5

J Young lbw b Buchanan 0

A Spies not out 13

B Palmer b Adamson 0

Extras (b 1, lb 5, w 3, nb 3) 12

ALL-OUT for 167

Overs: 55

FoW: 1-10(B Hill) 2-11(N Harris) 3-32(A Latham) 4-32(JR Grieve) 5-70(S Connor) 6-122(B Knight) 7-127(BJ Shaw) 8-127(J Young) 9-166(J Ellis) 10-167(B Palmer)

Bowling: B Chard 14-2-50-4, CA Adamson 16-7-23-4, BR Blanch 1-0-15-0, TJ Blackadder 10-1-33-0, DJ Cootes 5-1-12-0, AJ Buchanan 9-1-28-2

* TUCABIA won first innings by 90 runs