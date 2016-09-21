Crowdfund makes Tullara's EP Pozible

CLARENCE Valley musician Tullara Connors will be busy over the next month.

Thanks to a Pozible crowdfunding campaign to release her debut EP, Connors now has more than 50 guitar string bracelets and three veneer artworks to make, merchandise to order and a solo house concert to organise.

The Ramornie singer- songwriter said she was "stoked" to get over the line, and with more than 24 hours to spare.

She woke up on Tuesday morning to the exciting news that the Pozible campaign had reached the crucial threshold of $8000.

"I get notified whenever someone pledges, but I got a congratulations email, and just messaged all the people involved saying 'we did it'," she said.

"I wasn't sure if I'd get it, I thought I'd have to put the last bit in. When I looked at it last it was just under $7000, then all of a sudden it was over it."

By the time the official campaign wrapped up on Wednesday, Tullara had exceeded the goal amount and jumped to a total of $8755.

Tullara Connors can now look forward for the release of her debut EP.

Now comes the exciting part for the 22-year-old artist.

Her EP, already recorded at Sunshine Recorder Studios in Port Melbourne with producer Aurora Jane, is set for release on November 11.

It will be followed by a national tour with her new band, starting at the Naked Bean in South Grafton on November 13.

Tullara Connors - Too Many (official launch): Tullara Connors officially launched her debut solo single Too Many to a sold out audience at the Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton on Saturday, 16th of July, 2016. Video by Bill North / The Daily Examiner

A single from the EP will also be released soon.

"It's going to be a bit intense; I'm just getting the artwork finished for the CD cover and then I'll start ordering things and making bracelets and my artworks," Connors said.

"It's good because I've got the next month around home in Grafton, and it's nice to be able to all this stuff now."

Tullara Connors performing at the Umefolk festival in Sweden. STEPHAN NORD SWEDEN

Connors also offered her thanks to everyone who pledged, saying the support she had received from the local community was heart-warming.

"I'd like to say a very huge thank-you to everyone for the continuous support," she said. "Grafton's been really good with that; I can't imagine coming from somewhere like Sydney where you're competing with hundreds of different artists.

"Here it is just small enough and close enough that you can feel the support. It's nice to feel like your home town is behind you."