Crowds flock to craft fair

GLITTER CANDLES: Julie Strowski who was selling homemade candles in antique glass and crystal and the Quota Craft Fair.

IT WAS hard to move in the Yamba Bowling Club on Saturday with locals and holidaymakers flocking to the annual Quota International of Lower Clarence Craft Fair.

Organiser Ann Verran said after a lot of hard work, they were very pleased with how the day went.

"It's the first time we've had a one-day fair rather than a two-day,” she said.

"We had a good number of people through the door, there were good crowds and a great collection of crafts.”

Ann said their raffle had been very successful.

"D. Willis won our major prize, the Weber and our other nine prizes were won by holidaymakers,” she said.

"With the funds from our raffle we support disadvantaged women and children in the area and those with hearing and speech impairments.”

Some of the funds raised go to the North Coast branch of the Disabled Surfers Association.

"It will help them run their events that they put on through the summer,” Ann said.

A lot of hard work went into the craft fair Ann said.

"A fair like this doesn't come together on the day, there is a lot of hard work put in,” she said.

"Having our stall holders happy with how the day went.

"They are there to support us, but they are also there to make money and I think they were pleased with how it all went.”

Ann said she wanted to thank Sharman Naylor and Suzanne Monin for all their work behind the scenes.

Julie Strowski, who had a stall at Saturday's craft fair, started making soy candles as a way to use all the glass and crystal she had collected over the years.

"I just wanted to come up with an idea, and (making candles) was something I wanted to do,” Julie said.

"It's really nice for wedding tables, as a centrepiece for wedding tables, bridesmaids' gifts, nice pieces for tables at home,” she said.

"You don't have to light them to get the smell through the house.

"And when you light them all the crystal glitters.”

Julie began collecting glass years ago.

"I just love old things, antiques, and actually my neighbour got me on to it so we collect together,” she said.

"We go around when we have days off we collect glass and then I make the candles.”

Julie said the soy she used was one of the most eco-friendly around.

"It's the most friendly, cleanest-burning soy wax that you can get on the market,” she said.

Julie was having an successful fair with one customer buying six candles.