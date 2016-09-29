Crown lights the way to the festival

2016 Jacaranda candidates Sharni Wren, Heidi Madsen and Shannon Carter in front of the lit up Jacaranda Crown that was placed on top of the clocktower in preparation for the festival.

FOR Jacaranda Queen candidates Shannon Carter, Heidi Madsen and Sharni Wren, the start of the Jacaranda journey is so close they can almost touch it.

Although one crown might be a smidge out of reach still.

Early Monday morning, the Jacaranda Crown was lifted by crane on top of the Clocktower, and as the candidates watched it light up on Monday night, they said it reminded them of how close the big event was.

"It's very close, only a month away,” Heidi said.

"It's a bit real now.”

And the preparations are well underway, with dresses ready and regular practices for the big crowning night.

"I've had my dress since June/July,” Sharni said.

"We've been doing regular practices with the Jacaranda president on our speeches, and we'll start doing the stage practising on Tuesday.”

All three entrants said they had had a good experience fundraising and they agreed it was a good way to get out and meet the community.

Shannon's fundraising has finished, while Heidi was holding a Mr Jacaranda event this Friday, with Sharni having a Krispy Kreme donut drive, and a dinner at the Village Green.

Their next major event before crowning night will be the Jacaranda Fashion Parade, to be held on October 14 at Grafton Motor Group.

And apart from some nerves for crowning night, the trio said they couldn't wait for the festival.

"I'm really keen for Jacaranda Thursday,” Shannon said. "I work for CRANES and last year we won on Jacaranda Thursday.

"This year we've got some that's going to be really great again, and I'm sad I can't be in it.”