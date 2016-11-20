32°
Sport

Curley searches for Christmas miracle in Cup feature

Matthew Elkerton
| 20th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
CHRISTMAS CHEER: Trainer Vanessa McLennan with her horse Curley Mac.
CHRISTMAS CHEER: Trainer Vanessa McLennan with her horse Curley Mac. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHRISTMAS CUP: Glenugie trainer Vanessa McLennan will be hoping for a little bit of a Christmas miracle when Curley Mac steps onto the Clarence River Jockey Club turf in tomorrow's Christmas Cup (1200m).

The experienced runner has proven himself a real trier for the McLennan stable and tomorrow's feature will be no different as he lines up next to some top outside talent.

While McLennan has full faith in her galloper's ability she knows there will be a factor of luck over the shorter distance and against a strong field.

"I do have my doubts on this race because it is a strong field and there is plenty of pace on offer but it will come down to how the track plays out," she said.

The seasoned galloper took his wins column to double digits at Coffs Harbour last month and after a short freshen was back on track at Ballina where he finished an unlucky fourth to Dan Want-trained Dantga.

It has only been another short three week freshen before this race but McLennan explained that it would not faze the runner at all.

"He is a horse that just loves to be in work," she said. "We just give him a quick break and freshen him up for a couple of weeks just to keep the longevity in his preparation.

McLennan has enlisted the services of Grafton jockey Matt Paget for the Christmas Cup ride, reigniting a connection that has been successful in years gone by.

"Matty will be quite happy because it has been quite a while for the pair," she said.

"I reckon Matt will actually suit him over the short course because he is not a 'sit quiet and bring home' type of rider.

"He is a good pace horseman, he likes to sit out front and dictate the terms which will go well over the 1200 metres."

The sprinting feature will be an audition of sorts for Curley Mac with McLennan aiming the seven-year-old at the Daniel Baker Sprint (1200m) feature at Coffs Harbour in three weeks.

The sprint which is traditionally held on Coffs Harbour Gold Cup race day had to be postponed this year after a freak hail storm disrupted the day in August.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Spiritual Matters: Looking down on God's creation

Spiritual Matters: Looking down on God's creation

When astronauts in the international space station look down upon earth, its beauty inevitably moves them. They don't see the pettiness and strife

Curley searches for Christmas miracle in Cup feature

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Trainer Vanessa McLennan with her horse Curley Mac.

With plenty of speed on it will come down to luck for Curley Mac.

Dancing their way into Bangarra Company

Dakota Mundine and Chelsea Dwyer are heading to the School Spectacular where they will be apart of the Bangarra Company group.

Two South High dancers to perform with Bangarra

Copmahurst Public School celebrates 125 years of education

Francis Kean, principal 1990-2012, Andrew Patterson, principal 2012-present and John Molloy, principal 1974-1989 at the Copmanhurst Public School 125th anniversary

Copmanhurst PS celebrates 125 years

Local Partners

8 things to do this weekend

Here is a list of 8 things to do this weekend to keep you entertained.

Auxiliary's $5K parting gift for community bus

Helen Hearnshaw and Chris Lynch from the Grafton Nursing Home Auxiliary presented a cheque for over $5000 to the Grafton Community Bus president Peter Dougherty

Grafton Nursing Home Auxiliary folds

GIG GUIDE: Live acts across the Valley

BLUES ROOM: Kevin Borich will play the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club tomorrow night.

What's on the Clarence Valley live music scene this weekend

Mexican metal outfit Kallidad ready to rock Yamba

ONE-OF-A-KIND SOUND: Kallidad is a three-piece fiesta party band from Sydney. They will play Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Sunday.

Pacific Hotel to pump up the volume this Sunday afternoon

California crew cruise into town

SOUL SOUNDS: Catch Southern Californian outfit Allenworth at Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Saturday night.

Allensworth play Yamba this weekend

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

The latest show from the Toronto-based company goes back to traditional circus roots.

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor 2016 grand finalists, from left, Amalia Foy, Isaiah Firebrace, Davey Woder and Vlado Saric.

THE X Factor winner will be crowned and

The gymnasts flying high around the world

Australian Laura Kmetko is a performer in Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Aussie gymnast Laura Kmetko tours with Cirque Du Soleil in Kooza.

Emilia Clarke joins cast of Han Solo Star Wars film

Emilia Clarke has been cast in the Han Solo 'Star Wars' movie.

Ricky Martin will have a loud wedding

Singer Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin planning a loud wedding

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Model Chrissy Teigen has encouraged mums to be open about postpartum depression.

Model says mums have unrealistic expectations for themselves

Express bowler Mitchell Johnson holds his fire

Mitchell Johnson.

In a season of cricket autobiographies, Johnson keeps some secrets

Motivated Seller

Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $288,000 NEW...

Circumstances have changed and it’s time to sell. Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane Maclean offers everything you would expect from its prime location, close to the hospital...

On the edge of town with river views

21 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 4 $349,500

It's great to offer this property to the market because at this price you get an elevated home, central to Maclean and with a view up the North Arm of the Clarence...

BIG On Space, Position, and Potential

48 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 5 3 2 Auction

Enjoying a northerly aspect to Yamba's Marina and the river this incredibly spacious home captures impressive panoramic views from all living areas while still...

Fish From Your Backyard Here

20 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $810,000

Enjoying one of the rarest of waterfront positions in Yamba this feature filled family home offers buyers the winning rare combination of breathtaking water views...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 295,000

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

2 FLATS RETURNING $310 PER WEEK IN TOTAL

13 Hawthorne Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $229,000

Calling all investors, smart first home buyers and or renovators - this is the one. This duplex is full of potential with the option to be returned to a 3-4...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

A Place to Call Home

37 Blanch Parade, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 265,000

Beautifully poised in one of South Grafton's prime flood-free locations this gorgeous property is sadly offered to market by sellers reluctant to see it go.

Ocean &amp; National Park views

140 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 4 2 2 $825,000 New...

From sunrise to sunset the spell binding panorama and a changing vista throughout the day will unfold before you. An opportunity to purchase one of the best...

Premier Waterfront Living

10 Acacia Circuit, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 3 $979,000

Designed to absolute perfection and built specifically to suit this sought after north-east facing waterfront position, this truly impressive property is one that...

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!