Cycle clubs come together to 'Ride For Emma'

MARK OF RESPECT: About 90 Yamba and Grafton cycle club members held a minute's silence at Maclean Lookout in the Ride For Emma held on Tuesday.

THE Grafton and Yamba cycle clubs joined forces yesterday to participate in the 'Ride For Emma - Never To Be Forgotten'.

The two contingents headed off from Grafton and Yamba at about 6am, met up at Lawrence Ferry then rode together to Maclean Lookout, including a gruelling 20% final climb.

About 90 people took part in the 50km ride which was held in memory of 16-year-old Emma Powell, who was found dead near Yamba last Thursday, and to help raise money for the family to cover funeral costs. A short ceremony was held and a minute's silence for 'a young, beautiful girl that was taken too soon'.

In excess of $4000 was raised throughout the ride, including Kyle's Coffee donating $1 for every coffee sold on the day.

The A GoFundMe campaign has already raised more than $5000 for the family.

Grafton Cycle Club has been a huge supporter of youth mental health campaigns in the Clarence Valley including the annual 24-Hour Ride For Youth, instigated by professional cyclist and Yamba product Morgan Pilley. Emma's parents Michael and Shannon Powell have also been heavily involved in the organisation of the Ride For Youth.