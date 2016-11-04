DA for highway worker huts near CBD goes on show

A Google Earth photo showing the location of the proposed temporary accommodation for workers in Oliver St, Grafton.

A DEVELOPMENT application for temporary accommodation in Grafton for highway workers appears to tick most of the boxes for this type of development.

Grafton company Gaza Developments proposes to build Colorbond and steel workers huts worth about $70,000 at 32 Oliver St, to accommodate visiting workers helping construct the Pacific Hwy bypass.

Clarence Valley Council has set some guidelines to ensure the community gets the maximum benefit from temporary accommodation for workers.

Director of environment planning and community Des Schroder said the council's policy aimed to allow smaller developments which encourage residents to participate more in the community.

He said this policy aimed to discourage the large, self-contained camps where workers were fed and housed without the need to come to town for services.

The proposed Oliver St development would provide accommodation for eight people and 10 car parking spaces.

It is close to shops, including the Grafton CBD, which fits in with the council guidelines to allow development which brings temporary workers closer to the community.

However, the DA does acknowledge the "fly-in, fly-out nature of the workforce would likely limit the interaction the workers have with neighbours”.

The site is vacant and has been for nearly a decade. There is little vegetation.

The huts will be set back 17.5m behind a masonry pier and picket fence. They are lowset, with almost flat roofs, and set 3m from the side boundaries to reduce overshadowing.

The DA is on public exhibition at the council's offices in Prince St, Grafton, and River St, Maclean, until November 14.