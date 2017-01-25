Dancers find their own lyrics in workshop

Dancers from across the Clarence Valley came together at Maclean Scottish Town dance centre for a two-day workshop from dance teachers, including this lyrical class lead by Central Coast teacher Shayne Samoley.

THEY say you should dance like noone is watching, but for dance instructor Shayne Samoley, he wants to give the dancers of the future the confidence so that everyone watches them.

Mr Samoley was in Maclean on Thursday with six other teachers for a workshop of dance over two days hosted by the Maclean Scottish Town Dance Centre, and held classes teaching the lyrical style of dance.

"It's really about expressing the lyrics of a song through your body,” he said. "It stems from modern expressive and we really emphasise that it's technique first.”

Mr Samoley, who has taught at more than 100 dance studios, and choreographs and adjudicates dance across the country said that while a fly-in workshop like this means only a short amount of time with each student, he is looking to leave each of them with something they can develop in their own dancing.

"I really want to teach them that expression, and bring that out, and to be comfortable doing it,” he said.

"Sometimes dancers can really put their whole soul out there in a performance, and you've got to be comfortable to be able to do that and make people watch you.”

Workshop organiser and principal of the Maclean Scottish Town Dance Centre Janet Gray said the two day workshop was a way to bring the dance students of the area together.

"We have more than 50 kids all up, and we want them to work together and make friendships,” she said.

"They don't get the opportunity often to get these tutors to come up, and they can pick and choose the classes they want, or they can do the whole lot.”

Some of the classes offered as well as Mr Samoley's lyrical class were in ballet, hip hop, drama, jazz as well as highland, yoga and jazz, each offering their own tips and tricks for the kids to take away, although Mr Samoley said he was hoping they took away one message.

"I hope they work on their technique so they can follow what their teachers tell them, but ultimately to learn to be themselves,” Mr Samoley said.

"They can really dive into what they're passionate about and find what makes them original and individual.”