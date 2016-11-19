Dancing their way into Bangarra Company

Dakota Mundine and Chelsea Dwyer are heading to the School Spectacular where they will be apart of the Bangarra Company group.

THIS week, Dakota Mundine and Chelsea Dwyer from South Grafton High School are heading off to the School Spectacular where they will perform with the Bangarra Company B group.

Both Dakota and Chelsea have been dancing since year seven and have put a lot of time and effort into getting into the coveted group.

"We were happy, but scared because we knew it would be hard,” Chelsea said about getting accepted into the group.

"Every time we work with Bangarra they really work us, but we were really excited,” Dakota added.

They have worked with the Bangarra Company for past School Spectaculars.

When the two girls started dancing, Aboriginal Education Worker Wendy Dalton that encouraged the girls to join.

"She was the main thing that really encouraged us to do it,” Dakota said.

"And because all the older indigenous kids were going to school spec and it looked like a lot of fun.”

But the girls also said their teacher Sarah McCann was a huge part of why they kept going.

Dakota added that she was excited about performing. "I love being on stage, I like all the people and the lights and I like watching the other performers,” she said.

There are eight students from South Grafton High School performing as part of the School Spectacular ensemble.