Danger bound on Newmans Road

Claudia Jambor | 2nd Oct 2016 7:00 AM
LOOK OUT: Newmans Rd resident Jo Lock said many kangaroos were struck by cars in the area, particularly on a blind corner close to the reservoir.
LOOK OUT: Newmans Rd resident Jo Lock said many kangaroos were struck by cars in the area, particularly on a blind corner close to the reservoir.

CONCERNS have been raised that a proposed 196-lot housing development in West Woolgoolga could put greater pressure on kangaroo populations.

The development application, proposed by TMT Devco Pty Ltd and being assessed by Coffs Harbour City Council, would extend on to vacant land from McIntosh Cr.

Newmans Rd resident Jo Lock said the site had long been earmarked for development, but he was concerned about the growing kangaroo population as well as current and future residents.

She said many kangaroos were struck by cars in the area, particularly on a blind corner close to the reservoir, where the marsupials frequently crossed.

"It's only a matter of time before somebody is injured or killed because they swerve into the power pole or down the embankment," Mrs Lock said.

"Plus the development will hem them into an even smaller area."

Mrs Lock said management of kangaroos in the area needed to be prioritised prior to development.

Woolgoolga Swim School manager Luke Anderson said the development could trigger the kangaroos to migrate elsewhere.

He said the development of a blueberry farm near his property further west on Newmans Rd resulted in a reduction of kangaroos in that area.

National Parks and Wildlife Service Coffs area manager Glenn Storrie said the service worked closely with council to ensure all developments in the area, including the proposed housing estate on Newmans Rd, would promote harmony between wildlife and residents.

Topics:  development, kangaroos, national parks and wildlife service, west woolgoolga

