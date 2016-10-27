David's Aladdin's cave of sinkers for anglers

LEAD LIGHT: Lower Coldstream resident David Gibson has been raising big bucks for charity selling his range of home-made sinkers and bait buckets to local anglers.

IF YOU'RE a keen angler looking for that special sinker that's going to give you the edge when you're fishing, a trip down the Lower Coldstream Rd is where you need to go.

Fishing enthusiast David Gibson and his wife, Jenny, make a wide range of sinkers which they sell from underneath their house at 578 Lower Coldstream Rd.

The Aladdin's cave of fishing gear includes a collection of David's custom made live bait containers, which he rebuilds from plastic containers.

The sinkers range from a tiny one ounce right up to a deep sea snapper jig weighing in at 2kg.

Despite doing a roaring trade with their sinkers the couple don't make a cent from the sales. Instead all profits go to charity.

"Just recently we bought the Grafton Fire Brigade a 7kVA generator to run their fridges and equipment when they're called out to a job,” David said. "We've donated $4000 to the Fred Hollows Foundation, the SES, the Heart Foundation, the Cancer Council and others.”

While he concentrates on the traditional types, like jigheads and channel sinkers, he is proud of a custom designed sinker for beach fishermean.

The sinker incorporates soft wire at one end which can be bent over into four-pronged curve formation.

"When you cast out, the sinker hits the bottom and the wire catches on the bottom so you can pull your line out sraight,” he said.

"When you want to reel in, the wires just pull straight and you haul it in.

David and Jenny have taken their wares to the Iluka Markets, but since moving to their house on the Lower Coldstream Rd, have been doing a roaring trade.

And they're good value for money as well.

"If I go into a tackle shop I check out the prices and I can tell you, my prices are a lot lower than you'll find there,” he said.

"The main problem we have is getting hold of the lead to make them.”