DEX story helps stock up sinker maker's lead supply

LEAD LIGHT: Lower Coldstream resident David Gibson has been raising big bucks for charity selling his range of home made sinkers to local anglers.

ARTISAN sinker maker David Gibson has raised thousands of dollars for charity and says the only thing holding him back from making more is tapping into a supply of lead.

No more it seems.

Ever since his story on The Daily Examiner and Coastal Views fishing page about his sinkers raising money for charity, he has been flooded with offers of lead.

"A bloke rang me the other day to say he had a 10kg block and access to lot more through his brother up in Queensland," Mr Gibson said.

"I've been willing to pay $1 a kg for it, but when people know it's for charity most are happy to donate it."

>> ORIGINAL STORY: Aladdin's cave of sinkers provides riches for charity

Mr Gibson said his sinkers include styls hard to find in the commercial outlets.

"I've had people come in and say they've found sinkers here they've been looking for for 20 years," he said.

The couple have turned their downstairs garage on their farmhouse on Coldstream Rd into an Aladdin's cave of riches for anglers.

In addition to an astonishing range of sinkers, Mr Gibson, also has a range of home made live bait tanks, which he has made from discarded farm chemical containers he has cleaned up and refashioned.

Local charities and emergency services have benefited from his largesse.

The couple have been able to buy the Grafton Fire Brigade a 7kVA generator to run their fridges and equipment when they're called out to a job.

"We've donated $4000 to the Fred Hollows Foundation, the SES, the Heart Foundation, the Cancer Council and others," he said.

If you want some sinkers or have lead to donate, you can contact David on 6647 6684 or 0490 072 701.