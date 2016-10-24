Dazzling native not to be over-shadowed by jacaranda in bloom

BESOTTED and bedazzled as they may be by the blooming jacarandas nevertheless locals and visitors alike should not miss the other trees which are presently bringing beauty to our city.

Foremost among these is the Silky Oak (Grevillea robusta), a species which is not only native to Australia but local to the Clarence Valley.

One of the finest flowering Australian trees, the Silky Oak has dark green fern-like leaves and stunning golden-orange flowers which are nectar-rich and bird-attracting, a superb street tree. Its original habitat was riverine rainforest from the Orara River to near Maryborough in Queensland. It can grow up to 30 metres but height varies with soil conditions and rainfall.

The silky oak tree near Alumny Creek. Nicholas Reeve

This splendid specimen displays near the bridge across Alumny Creek in Dobie Street but there are several, though not nearly enough, around our city. Unlike many street plantings the Silky Oaks belong here. They should be seriously considered by Council for future plantings. Ref: A.G.Floyd: Rainforest Trees of Mainland South-eastern Australia.